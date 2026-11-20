20th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 20th November 2026
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mars on your solar return chart, and it will give amazing results. You will progress in your job/business. You will also remain fine and fit. You will be tension free too. You will achieve expertise in your field of work. You will also pursue your hobbies and take interest in sports and entertainment activities. You will love the company of your family members. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. You will feel delighted. You will share good bonding with your spouse. There will be an increase in comfort and luxury. You will plan to buy a new vehicle/house. You will establish better relations with your seniors. You will work with full patience and calmness. Those who are students will be successful in exams/interviews. You will also plan to travel abroad with your family.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Lavender, Blue, White
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You could be on a short fuse due to an unexpected family problem that arises. This could make you stressed out and unable to concentrate on your love. It is a good day. You will try and find some meaning in life. You will be in search of something new and find it also. You will find inspiration to do new work.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
The air of intimacy is surely to get stronger, but your partner will need reassurance from you that all is well. You could plan some activity with your lover. You might think of investing money. Pensioners will get gains. Money that has been struck for a long time will be released. You will be assured a lot.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Work life will take a lot of your time, and it will be a challenge to meet your mate. However, there may be more scope for this in the evening. The doors of destiny that were closed will open. You will try to find your roots; you need to do self-analysis. The time is one of great relief.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will put in your best to achieve your aim of having a successful love life. It is not seeing the kind of progress you would like to have got up to now. You will obtain fame and respect. You will take important decisions regarding your business. Take time to give yourself some rest and feel re-energized again.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Tension can arise at the workplace which can affect your mood. However, you should see that your mate is happy and cared for. A short journey can be made. Keep control over your speech and do not trust anyone. Your expenses will increase in trying to expand your social circle. Do not let your money go wasted.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
A breakdown of communication can cause some misunderstandings which need to be sorted out. However, a strong sense of duty will prevail, and you will look after your mate well. It is a victory day. You will feel relaxed and at ease. There will be ultimate increase in your rights. You will finish your work very speedily.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This blooming relationship will bring a lot of laughter and happiness. You will begin to live in the moment, really enjoying yourself with all the attention you get. Those who want to go abroad can plan so. You will have internal energy and will accomplish some big tasks. Your name and fame will rise.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Avoid getting into any conflicts even if your love mate does not agree with you. You could do without a highly charged atmosphere at this point in your life. Your talent will come to the fore. You will move ahead in the right direction with concentration. Your income will increase. Your boss will help you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There is a lot of comfort in this relationship as you both care deeply for each other and want a peaceful life. Your lover will understand you and keep you happy. You will gain a lot in business. Your prestige, respect and identity will increase. Your problems will get resolved.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your love mate can be a little annoyed with you for showing no concern. You may need to make a few changes, so that you both remain happy and devoted to each other. You will be in the company of your own people and enjoy your day. Money will keep coming and there will be increase in income.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You are happy with the way your relationship is heading. There is much to share and be happy about. There is every chance that you can consider getting married. There are chances of doing higher education and some research work currently. You will be mentally at peace. And enjoy time with family.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There is every likelihood that you could meet an ex-flame. The old attraction can begin again and lead you both into another romantic episode which is going to be exciting. The speed of your work will be fast, and you will accomplish your goals. Your financial position is great.