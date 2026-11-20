20th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 20th November 2026



Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mars on your solar return chart, and it will give amazing results. You will progress in your job/business. You will also remain fine and fit. You will be tension free too. You will achieve expertise in your field of work. You will also pursue your hobbies and take interest in sports and entertainment activities. You will love the company of your family members. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. You will feel delighted. You will share good bonding with your spouse. There will be an increase in comfort and luxury. You will plan to buy a new vehicle/house. You will establish better relations with your seniors. You will work with full patience and calmness. Those who are students will be successful in exams/interviews. You will also plan to travel abroad with your family.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Lavender, Blue, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could be on a short fuse due to an unexpected family problem that arises. This could make you stressed out and unable to concentrate on your love. It is a good day. You will try and find some meaning in life. You will be in search of something new and find it also. You will find inspiration to do new work.