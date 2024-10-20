Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 20th October 2024
Moon is opposite Venus on your solar return chart and will bring amazing results during the year ahead. It will be a very fortunate period. All plans would get completed. Projects which were pending would make head way. Lady luck will smile on you. You can enter into a love relation with a very lovely person. There would be great understanding and bonding in your ties. Both of you will like to get married. Financial position would be stable. Those who were thinking of starting some new business could do so. Those appearing for interviews/ exams would get success. Auspicious functions would take place at your home. There will be peaceful and joyous atmosphere. Near and dear ones will come closer. You will plan to buy a new house. Unemployed will get new jobs. You could also visit religious places and go for pilgrimage. Contacts with higher officials would be established. And they will prove beneficial.
20th October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Yellow, Cream, Amber
Aries: (March 21 - April 20)
You are able to integrate forces, resources and professional aspects to achieve success in important business ventures. With mastery in your field, you achieve goals and targets on time. This is an exceptionally exciting time as professional and business opportunities are offered to you. Your communications, presentations and style bring you accolades. This phase brings love, romance and excitement in personal relations. Personal relations and business partnerships are likely to get closer. Romance gains an exciting quality. Tackle sensitive subjects and difficult people and get your point a across. You are individualistic brilliant and daring in professional aspects as new projects get under way. You are overflowing with energy just channel it wisely.
Taurus: (April 21 - May 21)
You would be more accommodative and compassionate in relationships and not take things personally. Friendships, cooperation and synergy are available and you enjoy the association of your loved ones. Career advancement, a promotion or a gainful business opportunity may be offered. You win debates, competitions and sports with your dynamic energy and power. Your personal charm and charisma take you through complicated situations. Possibilities and horizons open up for you. It is the best time to share and delegate work and not carry the entire load yourself. Practical details are to be dealt with clarity and efficiently. You would listen to your intuition and guard against over indulgence in food, drink or work. Old habits can be kicked now with greater ease.
Gemini: (May 22 - June 21)
Professional situations and patterns come to the fore and there is no deception or illusion about these matters. You would be able to face truths, deal with emotional choices or difficult situations. Emotional attachments and relationships are rewarded with reciprocation. Some interesting people are drawn to you and invite you to work with them. Your position of power and authority is maintained despite many changes all around. You can draw correct conclusions from previous knowledge of people you meet again when making important decisions. Business projects and associations are opening up and widening your horizons so you need to think expansively from now onwards. A new cycle begins with the old order finishing as inner and outer changes are on the cards. Health problems are resolved and your energy is restored.
Cancer: (June 22 - July 22)
Personal relations are packed with emotions and feelings and you enjoy the company of loved ones. There is good luck attending to material affairs as there is increase of wealth and monetary gains and income. This is the right time to share your loving and personal relationships and share thoughts and ideas and spend good time in the association of your loved one. You may be involved in meetings with business associates as financial and business dealings would bring good results and gains. You can count on your professional and personal partners, as they stand by you through thick and thin. You will work in free and unrestricted space. Physical energy and good health allow you to tackle busy schedules.
Leo: (July 23 - August 23)
Your actions and emotions are balanced as you bring more accuracy in your work area. Economy at home and management of business and work are important issues of the week. You connect with new people and discuss important business matters. Financial transactions and professional projects go ahead smoothly with goodwill and profit. Personal relations are satisfying and you have plenty of goodwill and friendships around you. You could be attracted to new people and ideas as you are open and receptive. But you must conserve your financial resources for priorities that have to be met at the end of the week. This is a good time to attend to matters that require attention since you are received well by others. You would be able to complete work assignments and personal business this week with good energy and support.
Virgo: (August 24 - September 22)
The unpredictable is likely to happen when you least expect it. Surprises are in store for you in professional and personal matters. It would be best to be open and receptive in personal relations and family situations. A flexible approach in the work area is recommended. New people may come into your life and influence your decisions and direction. Creative opportunities should not be ignored as it is likely to bring substantial professional material gain. While you work on one project another suddenly gains more importance and demands more attention. Don’t be thrown by new developments. Balance in all areas and field of activities is recommended. You could be depleted of resources and forces if you don’t manage them properly. Meditation and spiritual pursuits can be rewarded and worth pursuing.
Libra: (September 23 - October 23)
This phase opens up a world of romance and love in personal relations. You are cooperative with family and children. You are likely to be involved in creative pass times. You would express yourself in gracious and exalted manner and influence people in authority. There could be altered ideas or plans, increase and decrease in finances and fluctuation in business. You can be lead away by enthusiasm unless careful inner balance is maintained. Marriage, business partnership and collaboration are strengthened through understanding and commitment. You may handle more than one project at the same time with expertise and success. Commercial transactions and business deals could be conducted effectively. Money matters take priority as some unexpected expenditures have to be met. End of the week brings fresh energy, love and romance in important relationships.
Scorpio: (October 24 - November 22)
You are bold, courageous and frank while dealing with controversial, professional and family matters. You are likely to meet well known authoritative people and share ideas and spend lovely time in their association. A stimulating project should be taken as a challenge which would further and promote your business prospects. Your associates and co-workers proved to be loyal and disciplined. You make interesting and valuable connections in professional life. Visitors and communications from overseas can inspire you to be more creative. A wonderful professional opportunity takes you towards success. A personal meeting will lead to romance, love and long lasting relationship. A business partnership is lucrative and supportive. Good planning and management lead to progressive and productive ventures. You may take a short break before starting on a new project to renew your energy. You are able to achieve a lot at home and at work with youthful energy.
Sagittarius: (November 23 - December 21)
You are likely to spend time in different places and work closely in new associations as you combine good luck and good management. You share some memorable moments with a loved one. You are in touch with innocence that comes from life lived fully, which also has a quality of wisdom and the acceptance of the ever changing wonders of life. You would express your views and comments without afraid of losing a contract and manipulate well and make things in your favour. Your social life may be restricted to business and family related obligations. Luxury shopping may make a hole into your pocket but makes your family happy and brings a big smile on their face. It would be good to say what you feel as you would be appreciated for expressive honestly. Good luck in finances and opportunities is encouraging. You are restless and move into varying occupations and pay wandering visits to friends. You may change your image with good styles, fashion and grooming.
Capricorn: (December 22 - January 20)
There is conflict within and discord outside. You may be divided about business and professional matters and finally come to terms with compromise which might be the best thing to do at this time. You may disagree mentally with your partner but the love between you allows peace and acceptance. Emotions and mood can swing to extremes and it’s important to achieve equilibrium. Your social life is expansive and a variety of people connect with you. You are stronger and wiser after having gone through trouble and difficulty. It would be wiser to face difficult people and situations rather than escape as there would be victory and success in professional ventures this week. Don’t take the one you love granted but show your love and appreciation. Communications from overseas are hopeful and exciting as business opportunities are extended to you. Meditation is needed for gaining deeper insight into personal relations and complex situations
Aquarius: (January 21 - February 18)
You have the ability to stand alone and have strong vibration. You are independent, creative, original, ambitious, determined and self-assured. Adopting a realistic, practical and disciplined approach towards life would bring harmony at home. This week proves to be good for the people in show business and creative line. Your ability to express yourself and to solve problems is enhanced. Students in music, singing, fashion designing and beauty culture will get success and good results. In professional life, this week brings huge expenses as well as financial gains from foreign business associates. You would have good support from family members and business associates. You are overly touchy and sensitive with your romantic partner. Sports and physical activities keep you fit and energetic.
Pisces: (February 19 - March 20)
You are generous with friends, and loving in family situations. You are coming across as especially smooth, and your good nature is bound to attract some attention. You stand in the middle of a doorway while making an important decision whether it is professional or personal. It would be better to listen to our own good judgment and do what is good for you. People around you could be judgmental or manipulative. Do not forget to share your feelings to the one who loves and cares for you. You can get stressed and a health problem can manifest as you worry about everything. You are fortunate as things turn out well in difficult situations at work and home. Your financial situation looks promising if you manage it well personally rather than trust upon others. Personal relationships are warm and comfortable as you spend wonderful time with your loved one. A relaxed and light attitude would help you to overcome negative thoughts.