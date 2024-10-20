Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th October 2024

Moon is opposite Venus on your solar return chart and will bring amazing results during the year ahead. It will be a very fortunate period. All plans would get completed. Projects which were pending would make head way. Lady luck will smile on you. You can enter into a love relation with a very lovely person. There would be great understanding and bonding in your ties. Both of you will like to get married. Financial position would be stable. Those who were thinking of starting some new business could do so. Those appearing for interviews/ exams would get success. Auspicious functions would take place at your home. There will be peaceful and joyous atmosphere. Near and dear ones will come closer. You will plan to buy a new house. Unemployed will get new jobs. You could also visit religious places and go for pilgrimage. Contacts with higher officials would be established. And they will prove beneficial.

20th October 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Yellow, Cream, Amber

Aries: (March 21 - April 20)

You are able to integrate forces, resources and professional aspects to achieve success in important business ventures. With mastery in your field, you achieve goals and targets on time. This is an exceptionally exciting time as professional and business opportunities are offered to you. Your communications, presentations and style bring you accolades. This phase brings love, romance and excitement in personal relations. Personal relations and business partnerships are likely to get closer. Romance gains an exciting quality. Tackle sensitive subjects and difficult people and get your point a across. You are individualistic brilliant and daring in professional aspects as new projects get under way. You are overflowing with energy just channel it wisely.