Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

20th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th October 2025

Mercury conjunct Mars on your solar return chart and it will give exceptional results for the whole year ahead. You will take challenges with confidence. And hurdles won’t deter you. You will remain in a positive frame of mind. There could be some promotion in office. And new job offers could come. You will think carefully before arriving at a decision. Your name and fame will increase. Those in politics, social activities or media will make good progress. Students will get admissions in courses of their choice. Those planning to go abroad for higher studies will get success. Friends and family will support you fully. Relations with soulmate will remain perfect. There will be no financial worries. You will get involved in religious and spiritual activities. Singles will get suitable marriage proposals. Love-affairs also look possible. Atmosphere at home will be peaceful.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Pink, Orange, Violet.

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could face an emotional upheaval due to a slight shift in relations. The good thing is that at a new more levelheaded you will emerge and deal with all issues in a particular manner. Drive your vehicle carefully otherwise you will have to face problems. You will get relief from chronic ailments. You will develop interest in yoga, prayer and meditation.