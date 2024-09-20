Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 20th September 2024
Moon opposite Venus on your solar return chart. It is going to be an exciting year but don’t go overboard with your plans. You will be looking for better job opportunities but will find going a bit tough. You will be making best use of your contacts/network to get the desired results. Your business will prosper and flourish but you will avoid taking unnecessarily risks. Your bosses will have high expectations from you and you could be given an important responsibility. You will perform exceptionally well. Your relation with colleagues will also improve. You will spend lavishly and could undertake decoration / renovation of your house. Students will pass well exams/competitions. You will be blessed with a fruitful and satisfying family life. Your partner/spouse will continue to keep you in high spirits. Your siblings will be looking at you for guidance / inspiration. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.
20th September 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday.
Lucky colours : Red, Purple, Amber
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You could be tempted to finalize marriage plans sooner than later. An element of impatience is evident in you. But you will take a correct decision. Professionally you will remain very active. You may have a discussion with your seniors or boss on some professional strategy issues. Money inflow will be continuous.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You could have some relationship problems. Extremes in your emotions can be the cause for this and you will have to strive to maintain a balance for good. Your top priority will be your career prospects and future plans. May think of investing more money to expand your business.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Some doubt regarding your love partner should be set to rest before things get too out of hand. You might need to have a heart to heart chat with spouse. He/she will become very sweet. Glamour, beauty and aesthetic schemes may delight you much. Your mood will be wonderful.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A special meeting brings forward the chance to meet someone exciting. This is also a good time to dwell on the issues in your love life and sort them out. Financially you will be quite well off. But don’t sign any document unless you have read and understood the content. Otherwise, you could be trapped.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You could be carrying on a long distance affair which is going well so far. You take time out to keep in touch so that nothing is lacking in this relationship. Your adjusting nature and humilities will help you achieve your end. You will also indulge in a bit of self realization and probe deeper to explore truth of life.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
There is likely to be little opposition when you announce your plans of marriage. However, this can be a minor issue which can be overcome easily. You may throw stiff challenge before your rivals. And will finish all your routine work on time. You shall also maintain your physical exercise schedule to keep yourself fit.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Romantic feelings towards someone quite influential are very likely to surface. You will get the opportunity to make progress and feel that you have achieved something. You will use your tact and prudence to even make your rivals become your friends. Things becoming conducive for you in the family atmosphere.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Too much concentration on self and letting go of others needs can leave you rather isolated. It is time to be more caring and dependent on your partner. Your seniors in the office will praise you lavishly and you may get transferred/posted to your choicest place.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A conflict in your personal life is likely to stress you out. You may turn to a spiritual guru to help you through this somewhat irritating phase you are in. You will be blessed by your elders. You will concentrate on your targets. Your honour and reputation may swell.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You would like to get involved with someone who not only loves you but also helps you in your working life. Ultimately you are going to get what you want. Your enemies and rivals may try to overpower you but will not get success. The planetary configuration is very favorable for you. Your work will get done.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You are heading for good day. There would be lot of togetherness with your loved one. Shared investments will help you both pass the day quite happily. Relations with spouse will remain happy and you will help your friends as well. If you work in a planned way you will face no difficulty or hurdle in completing your work.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You stand to gain financially from your partner which may be through a joint investment. You will try and delve deeper into some relationship chances. You will have good financial gains. Marriage, romance and investment related jobs may give you some advantage as well.