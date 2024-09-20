Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th September 2024

Moon opposite Venus on your solar return chart. It is going to be an exciting year but don’t go overboard with your plans. You will be looking for better job opportunities but will find going a bit tough. You will be making best use of your contacts/network to get the desired results. Your business will prosper and flourish but you will avoid taking unnecessarily risks. Your bosses will have high expectations from you and you could be given an important responsibility. You will perform exceptionally well. Your relation with colleagues will also improve. You will spend lavishly and could undertake decoration / renovation of your house. Students will pass well exams/competitions. You will be blessed with a fruitful and satisfying family life. Your partner/spouse will continue to keep you in high spirits. Your siblings will be looking at you for guidance / inspiration. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

20th September 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday.

Lucky colours : Red, Purple, Amber

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could be tempted to finalize marriage plans sooner than later. An element of impatience is evident in you. But you will take a correct decision. Professionally you will remain very active. You may have a discussion with your seniors or boss on some professional strategy issues. Money inflow will be continuous.