Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th September 2025

Moon semi-square Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures an excellent year ahead. This is extremely strong and tide year. Be brave, resourceful, do not step back from your aims and plans, but act and take a risk- you will be very well rewarded. Be loyal to yourself, respect others and do not divert from your way for any reason. Don't let yourself get lazy during the year. On contrary, this is moment now to plant this which you are going to collect for the coming years. Now is the time for some kind of serious change, something colossal and shaking your world from the bases. Always listen to your inner voice and never over trust others.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days: Sunday, Friday, Saturday

Lucky colours: White and all earthy tones and shades

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could be on a short fuse due to an unexpected family problem that arises. This could make you stressed out and unable to concentrate on your love. It is a good day. You will try and find some meaning to life. You will be in search of something new and find it also. You will find inspiration to do new work.