Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 20th September 2026

Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. There will be times when you will face obstacles, but you will also taste success. Your plans would face difficulties at the inception stage but will be completed in due course. You may face some opposition at workplace. Your enemies will conspire against you. But you will manage to overcome all difficulties. Your financial condition will improve gradually. Your relations with subordinates will remain good and they will obey your orders. You can be involved in love relations. This may turn into marriage ties. Relations with life partner would remain cordial. Family atmosphere will be one of joy and cheer. Children will shine in studies. You will get good job offers and will undertake short trips with family. Those who plan to go abroad for job or business can do so.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Sunday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Red, Violet, Off-white

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Things will be a lot better this week. You will gain confidence from your bosses, and your work will come in for lot of praise. You will also remember some close ones with moist eyes. You may be lost in the memories. You will also get a promotion or transfer in your job. You will be in a dominant position at your workplace. You need to stay away from controversy and arguments. Expenses will be on the rise. You need to curb it. A secret affair of yours could also be exposed. But it will not trouble you much. Financially you will be in a stronger position. You will also take new projects in your hands. You could also get some honor, award or reward. Things will be fine at your home. You will be finishing your work with the cooperation of your family members. You will remain devoted to your partner. You will also remain busy with meditation, prayers and spiritual works.

