Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 20th September 2026
Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. There will be times when you will face obstacles, but you will also taste success. Your plans would face difficulties at the inception stage but will be completed in due course. You may face some opposition at workplace. Your enemies will conspire against you. But you will manage to overcome all difficulties. Your financial condition will improve gradually. Your relations with subordinates will remain good and they will obey your orders. You can be involved in love relations. This may turn into marriage ties. Relations with life partner would remain cordial. Family atmosphere will be one of joy and cheer. Children will shine in studies. You will get good job offers and will undertake short trips with family. Those who plan to go abroad for job or business can do so.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Sunday, Monday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : Red, Violet, Off-white
‘This week for you’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Things will be a lot better this week. You will gain confidence from your bosses, and your work will come in for lot of praise. You will also remember some close ones with moist eyes. You may be lost in the memories. You will also get a promotion or transfer in your job. You will be in a dominant position at your workplace. You need to stay away from controversy and arguments. Expenses will be on the rise. You need to curb it. A secret affair of yours could also be exposed. But it will not trouble you much. Financially you will be in a stronger position. You will also take new projects in your hands. You could also get some honor, award or reward. Things will be fine at your home. You will be finishing your work with the cooperation of your family members. You will remain devoted to your partner. You will also remain busy with meditation, prayers and spiritual works.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Good news will lift your spirit. It could be related to a promotion, getting a new work order or about property. You will be much sought after person. And people will love your company. Your ideas will be welcomed by one and all. You will finish your work on a day-to-day basis. You will be on the road to prosperity. Your work will get done with ease with the cooperation of your colleagues. Your friends will also support you. You can also enter new love relations. Some issues at your work will trouble you as a few things will be done against your wish. But you will hold your ground and will have the final say. You will not accept anything unethical. In the workplace, conditions are in your favor. Students will again work hard to complete their syllabus. They will try to make up for the lost time. There are chances of money gain.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Some minor argument at your workplace may prove to be a headache for you. It will look like that dispute will go out of hands. But you will resolve it in time with your intelligence mixed with cleverness. Your opponents will have to suffer defeat in the process. Keep a sharp eye on your enemies and foes. Someone may try to take advantage of your trust and goodwill. A pleasant news related to your children’s progress will lift your morale and mood. Businessperson will get success in their trade, and their profits too will rise. Students will also get good results in exams and interviews. You will also enjoy confidence and trust of your family members. Your partner/spouse will be your biggest source of strength. He/she will keep motivating you. Your government related task will also get done with ease.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is an ideal time to make your best efforts and to cash on to it. Your name, fame, respect and prestige will rise. You will be busy with official activities. Your peers and superiors will back you fully. Your advice will be taken on important matters. Income will be good. You will also explore new avenues of growth in your business in collaboration or partnership. Those who are unemployed for a long time will get suitable offers. Even those who want to change their present job will have ample choice in their hands. Your family members will support you and will stand with you. Your honesty and dedication will be your biggest plus. You will also be not afraid to tell the truth and call spade a spade. You will keep your target in mind and complete it in period given to you. You need to deal with strangers with a wise head and cautions thinking.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The timing is perfect. You just need to plan out things. Your best is yet to come. You can change your destiny as you plan well. You could get a very good job offer. You can also get transferred to some new place. You can also plan to go out of country and settle there. Be prepared to work in a new atmosphere and surroundings. You will meet a lot of new people and contact them. It will help you in the long run. An engagement or marriage can also get fixed. Additional sources of income could be explored. You plan a major expansion in business in partnership. Your rivals will be active but will get dealt friendly. Your presence of mind is your biggest plus point. You could face some opposition in your home and workplace. Then it will only bring out the best in you. Things come only to test us and in the end we only become stronger. And gain valuable experience.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The time is fabulous. Your physical health will be at its best. You will be at the peak of your fitness and will feel mentally cheerful to take on new challenges. Work and home will both be important for you. There will be freshness in your personal relations. You will also begin new work/projects. You will also take up multiple work on many fronts at a time. It will prove to be tiresome experience, but you will manage well. You will finish all your work by any means. You will also try to avoid any controversy at your workplace. You will also bargain hard in your business and will strike out best deals. You will be liked by people around you. Rich and powerful people will get to know you. You will see a rise in your popularity. You will be praised for some efforts of yours. Your image will improve as you have worked a lot on it. You will be willingly helping people.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a wonderful week for you. You will be working to achieve your goals. Your personality will undergo a sea-change. A visible change will be seen in your personality. You will be admired a lot. You will make best use of your communication skills. You will also give talks and sign financial deals. You need to control your words. It is time for financial gains. You will also excel in your job and business. You will attend some parties and feel good to be with your loved ones. You will be pleased with the outcome of the discussion. You will have amazing time with your spouse. You will also fulfill your responsibilities very well. There will be career related works. You will be earning lot of money. You will do introspection about your present state of affairs and how to go about things in future. You will do your work very thoughtfully. You will also get rid of tensions, and you will feel cheerful and a lot better.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A pleasant news from somewhere all of a sudden will lift your spirits. You will earn lot of money in business and work. Additional responsibility too may be given to you. You will not compromise with anyone in terms of work. Your relationship with your partner will get better. You will feel very happy. The time will be peaceful, and you can plan a lot of things. You will keep doing your work calmly despite the opposition you face. Time will be of special benefit to you. You will have the pleasure of material goods. You will enjoy clothes, luxuries and entertainment in plenty. You will never be sort of funds. Stay from legal complexities. You cannot dilly dally in office work. There will be expenditure on children’s education and career. You will put much trust in your hard work to meet the target in your work. Students will focus on their studies and do well.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It will be a beneficial week for you. You will make profits in every work. You will be cheerful at home and will share wonderful bonding with your spouse/partner. You will also get support of your peers and bosses. Your work will also be completed on time. Outside also you will spend your time in entertainment and recreation. You will be at best in your creative pursuits. You will also find time to fulfill your hobbies and interests. Your luck will be easy progressing. There will be stability in your thoughts. You will continue your hard work and get success in due course. You can also expect arrival of some guests at your home. It will keep you busy and occupied. The matters of land, housing and other property will be solved quickly. You will stay away from bad company. Your tactics in business will help you increase your profits.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Some matters at your workplace will remain preoccupied. You need to take help and aid from your seniors to get out of the situation. In business you may lose a valuable order. You will do research work. Your friendly and social nature will take you far ahead. It will increase the feelings of love people have for you. You will also enjoy perfect understanding with your mate. Your progress in your work will be fast. Work/business related journey will keep you occupied. You will have monetary gains. You will make contacts with people for finance related work. In this period even your little efforts will fetch good results. Avoid making any new experiments at work. You also need to take care of health of elders in your family. You will be very happy and satisfied with your colleagues and subordinates for work done wisely and sincerely.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
This week you will be busy with your family and work. There are possibilities for promotion in your job/work. You will keep continuing your good work. You will have the ability to take people along with you. You will be kind, bright, ambitious and diplomatic. But avoid being straight forward. You will lead a peaceful domestic life. Your relationship with your spouse will be cordial and warm. You will also welcome some guests at your home. You will also get support from unexpected quarters. You will be spending money and time on home renovation. You will also have the ability to win over your enemies and opponents. Husband and wife will be supportive of each other. Business activities will gather speed. These are days for prestige and growth. You will never be sort of funds. The placement of Jupiter can lead to some auspicious event taking place. Your government-related work will gather momentum and progress in the right direction.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There are promotion possibilities. You will have good equations with your bosses. They will be happy with your performance. Your self-confidence will also be high. You will have monetary gains. You will not compare yourself with others. Your partner will be with you all the time. But you will miss the company of a family member close to you. Your parents' blessings will be with you. You will also be able to do renovation of your house or other repairs needed for maintenance. You will also plan a major expansion of your business. You will get a letter about the new appointment. You will also be successful in competitions/exams. Take care of your diet. You will also get materialistic things easily. You will also think about the welfare of your servant. You will also do new experiments in your business and make it grow many folds. Destiny will favor you a lot.