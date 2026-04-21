Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

21st April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 21st April 2026
Mercury conjunct Mars on your solar return chart and it will give favourable benefits. You will earn lot of money with your hard work. Luck is favouring you fully. It is also said fortune favours the brave. Additional sources of income can be tapped. You will receive good news related to your friend or a close relative. You will make good progress in your job/business. The world is full of opportunities for you. You only need to grab them with both hands. Bosses and seniors will be satisfied with your work. You will remain active in diversified work areas. You will also get success in love and romance. You will also plan to get married. You will also enjoy good bonding with your spouse. Peace and harmony will prevail in family relations. The world will agree with your capabilities and potential. You can be busy from family point of view.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Tuesday, Sunday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Purple, Red, Yellow
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your siblings may face some problem. It will give you the goose bumps. But you will remain positive and help in getting out of the problem. He/she will regain confidence. You will also make good use of your communication skills to get work done at workplace. You will find new vistas of hope. Subordinates will cooperate fully.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
There will be some tensions in your ties with elders in the family. You will remain adamant on your point of view. And will be isolated. But nobody will come to help you. You will find yourself helpless at a crossroad. But if you introspect deeply, fault may lie in your approach to tackle the situation. You just need to tone down a bit. You will be in win-win situation.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you may suffer losses in business. This will put a damper on your spirits. Your financial position will suddenly look vulnerable. You may need immediate help from friends. They will not disappoint you. But you will become wiser in future. Relations with mate will remain stable. You need to curb your expenses.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a happy day. You will make impact on your personality. People will be impressed by your behavior. You will get respect too. You may also get exhilarating news from your progeny. Financially you will keep doing better. You will enjoy all comforts and benefits of high order. Mentally you will feel relaxed and peaceful.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
Today you will have a wonderful day. You will get cosy in your ties with mate and will have romantic moments. You will get lot of joy and cheer. And you will discover something new in relations. Financially you will be well off. You can gift an expensive item to your mate. Expansion plans in business will fructify and you will get opportunities to be promoted in your job.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It will turn out to be a wonderful day. You will make good gains in business. New job offers too can come. It will come with a good pay package. Children and youth will spend their time learning something new. You can also meet an influential person. It will open doors of progress for you. Love-life will be good.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a testing day. Your relations with your partner will come under strain. And your loyalty and commitment will be doubted. This will give you pain. But you will realize human nature is unpredictable and it is a part and partial of life. And you will quickly get over it. You may have a sense of dissatisfaction, but it will be temporary.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is going to be a tough day for you. Your financial condition will deteriorate suddenly. And you may even face possibilities of closer of your business, as you may suffer some losses. Some people will try to take undue advantage of your gentle behavior. You need not trust any third person blindly. Relations between wife and husband will also improve.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a gainsay period. You will get the pleasure of great wealth. Money inflow will be fast. You will get benefits at your workplace. There is also a great possibility of meeting your wishes. It will be a great time. And love birds will enjoy to the fullest. And will get full happiness and satisfaction in their relations.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a tough day. Your financial position will continue to pose problems. And your expenses too will increase. You may need to take loan or debt from somewhere. You will also think about changing your job and will seek council of your friends. Your mate will keep on supporting you.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will make major gains in your profession / business today. And will obtain everything through your hard work and sincerity. Your superiors will help you in your work. Some unexpected guests will arrive at your home and will keep you busy. You will be busy with your partner in domestic matters. Financial condition will get better.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will be very positive about your prospects. Situation too will be in your favour. You will impress your bosses with your sincerity and hard work. And will be rewarded suitably for your efforts. You may also be promoted in your job with a major hike in salary. Money and wealth will keep coming and you will enjoy your romantic life.