Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

21st April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 21st April 2026

Mercury conjunct Mars on your solar return chart and it will give favourable benefits. You will earn lot of money with your hard work. Luck is favouring you fully. It is also said fortune favours the brave. Additional sources of income can be tapped. You will receive good news related to your friend or a close relative. You will make good progress in your job/business. The world is full of opportunities for you. You only need to grab them with both hands. Bosses and seniors will be satisfied with your work. You will remain active in diversified work areas. You will also get success in love and romance. You will also plan to get married. You will also enjoy good bonding with your spouse. Peace and harmony will prevail in family relations. The world will agree with your capabilities and potential. You can be busy from family point of view.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Tuesday, Sunday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Purple, Red, Yellow

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your siblings may face some problem. It will give you the goose bumps. But you will remain positive and help in getting out of the problem. He/she will regain confidence. You will also make good use of your communication skills to get work done at workplace. You will find new vistas of hope. Subordinates will cooperate fully.