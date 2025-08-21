Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st August, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st August 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 21st August 2025

A semi-sextile between the Moon and Sun in your solar return chart indicates a highly rewarding year. You might plan to acquire new property—whether a house, land, or vehicle. Be diligent and take necessary precautions before making major investments. Legal matters or government-related issues will find peaceful resolutions. Keeping your expenses under control will be key to maintaining financial stability. New opportunities in jobs or business will keep arriving, and your performance at work will be stellar, exceeding everyone’s expectations. Though adversaries may attempt to disrupt your progress, their efforts won’t succeed. Family involvement will deepen, with a joyful and calm atmosphere at home. Expenditures on children’s education, career, or wedding-related plans are likely. Your spouse will stand by you unwaveringly, and relationships with friends and extended family will flourish. Many auspicious celebrations will grace your home through the year.

Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days: Monday, Saturday, Friday

Lucky colours: Blue, Violet, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You would want to get intimate with someone new but could spend a little time on wondering if it is really worth all the effort. However, courtship is indicated. There will be an increase in your respect. You will take careful decisions regarding your finances. You will make strangers also your friends.