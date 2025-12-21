Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

21st December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 21st December 2025

Venus square Saturn highlights patience, discipline, and long-term reward. You’ll work harder than usual, but the outcome brings prestige and recognition. At work, your integrity and persistence stand out; a promotion or project leadership may follow. Handle rivalries calmly, they fade before your consistency. Financial matters improve gradually; property or savings yield value later in the year. Domestic peace strengthens, and unresolved family issues settle favorably. Love deepens through trust, leading many toward engagement or marriage. Health remains sound through balanced living. You’ll discover spiritual calm and draw others with your quiet confidence.

Lucky Dates: 3, 12, 21, 30



Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Saturday



Lucky Colours: Blue, Yellow, Red

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It will turn out to be an exciting week. You will enjoy wonderful health. Even your financial position is going to be stable. Good gains in business are indicated. You will explore your professional contacts and make best use of them. You will also fulfill your responsibility properly. Your bosses will be happy with your performance. You will also make plans to go abroad for education/job. You will be happy with good news that you receive from your relatives. You will also enjoy wonderful love life. With success in love, marital life will be pleasant. You will get support of your family members and friends. You will get rid of domestic problems. At this time, business trips will be pleasant. You will have full satisfaction. You will be successful in doing any work. You will receive blessings from your elders.