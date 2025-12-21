Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

21st December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 21st December 2025
Venus square Saturn highlights patience, discipline, and long-term reward. You’ll work harder than usual, but the outcome brings prestige and recognition. At work, your integrity and persistence stand out; a promotion or project leadership may follow. Handle rivalries calmly, they fade before your consistency. Financial matters improve gradually; property or savings yield value later in the year. Domestic peace strengthens, and unresolved family issues settle favorably. Love deepens through trust, leading many toward engagement or marriage. Health remains sound through balanced living. You’ll discover spiritual calm and draw others with your quiet confidence.
Lucky Dates: 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Saturday
Lucky Colours: Blue, Yellow, Red
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It will turn out to be an exciting week. You will enjoy wonderful health. Even your financial position is going to be stable. Good gains in business are indicated. You will explore your professional contacts and make best use of them. You will also fulfill your responsibility properly. Your bosses will be happy with your performance. You will also make plans to go abroad for education/job. You will be happy with good news that you receive from your relatives. You will also enjoy wonderful love life. With success in love, marital life will be pleasant. You will get support of your family members and friends. You will get rid of domestic problems. At this time, business trips will be pleasant. You will have full satisfaction. You will be successful in doing any work. You will receive blessings from your elders.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You are going to have a very favorable time. You will make progress in all aspects of your life. You will meet influential people and get their support. Your performance at your workplace will also be appreciated. You will organize your work properly and smoothly. Additional responsibility may be given. Your bosses will also encourage a lot. Financial position is going to be stable and strong. A property dispute might also get resolved. You will also get mental satisfaction. Your business will improve. Employment and business will accelerate. You will also get cooperation in household work. You will have wonderful relations with loved ones. Your partner/spouse will keep on supporting you. Unmarried people will fall in love. You will also earn good money. The speed of work will increase. You will make progress in your life due to your intellect. You will also plan to go on a trip with your friends.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It will turn out to be a very promising week for you. You will be dedicated to your work. And will be able to complete it in time. You will also grab attention of one and all at your workplace. In your job or business, you will achieve your goals and targets. You will work hard and will have time for your family members too. You will get happiness from spouse/partner. There will be something positive happening in your relationship which will make you feel elated. There will be joy and cheer in family relations. You will be having peaceful atmosphere. The performance of your children in studies will please you. You will keep all your important files properly and start a systematic routine. You will also get promotion in your job. Students will focus on their studies, and they will get success also in exams. Meeting with people, enhancing social activities will give you success. Your name and fame will rise.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It will turn out to be a fantastic week for you. All the ups and downs you are facing in your work will end and you will complete your work smoothly. You will also get support of your bosses and superiors. Your colleagues will also cooperate with you. You will have monetary gains. A new job/business offer will come. You will also prepare for an auspicious function in your house. You could also have some long business trips to make all of a sudden. It will turn out to be fruitful. According to your ability, you will get the money. Property related disputes will be resolved with mutual consent. Love birds will have a wonderful time. Husband and wife will also have amazing relationships and bonding. Students will get success by doing hard work. In exams/interviews success will be achieved. You could also get attracted to spiritual matters. Everyone will support you fully. You will be happy in all situations.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There will be lot of positive developments in your favor this week. You will make progress in your job. And will also enjoy mental peace. You will continue to work hard and acquire practical knowledge. You will be very busy with your official work. You will be able to give time to your family from your busy schedule. You will also get success in an important exam/interview. The results will come in your favor, and it will remove your tension. It is a favorable period for you. You will also get money that was blocked somewhere. Your romantic life is going to be amazing, and you will spend quality time with your partner. An auspicious event is expected in the family. Your economic side will remain strong. You will also meet an influential personality. Your income will rise. There will be an atmosphere of happiness at home and at the workplace also.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
This week is very favorable to have positive results in money related matters. Your work plans will be successful. Your focus on work will be gained. Peace will be there in the family and there will also be fulfillment of new work. New contacts will be made. You will get happiness in personal life. Your spouse/partner will give you a lot of comfort and satisfaction. You will also get an opportunity to meet your friends. Land related disputes will be resolved. You will also get the affection of your mother. Income will increase. And you will get success in your work due to hard work. Your expenses will also rise. You will work to improve your future. You will be treated with full humility. You will get success and move forward. Your health will be perfect and problem free. Don’t make any rash decisions. You may regret it later.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It will be a very enjoyable week for you. The time will be spent wonderfully with your family members. You may surprise your partner with an act much to his/her pleasure and comfort. Your good nature and qualities will come to the fore. You will believe in making others happy through your gestures. You will also be very practical in day-to-day activities. Some positive events will happen that you had not even imagined about. The obstacles that were there on the path of students will get removed. They will feel a lot more positive and will get success. You will remain busy with your work and will have little time for family matters. Yet you will try to fulfill your dreams with full loyalty and responsibility. You will also obtain a victory in every task. There will be a happy atmosphere at home. Your deeds will fetch your respect. You will be miles ahead of people in terms of achievements and thoughts.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
New doors of opportunities are opening for you this week. The time is very joyful for you. You will get success in whatever you do. Your financial position is going to be stable. Money that was blocked will come to you. Your life partner will walk shoulder to shoulder with you. You will spend some quality time with him/her. Your name and fame will also increase manifold. And you will get appreciation from people for your deeds and acts. Your behavior will be gentle. You will be forthright in matters related to your business. Women will get full worth of their efforts and will also perform their work properly. Your daily life will proceed smoothly. You will get satisfaction with romance and love. Your desires will be fulfilled. The mood of students will be good. They will work hard to get success. You will desire to learn something new. You will go for some new research.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
The beginning of the week is going to be fantastic. These are the days for doing something good. Your efforts will be appreciated, and you will be rewarded suitably for your efforts. Whatever you do will be done with full loyalty and dedication. There will be give and take in business matters which will prove beneficial for you. You will move forward in the right direction because of your maturity and right way of thinking. You will continue to do brilliant work. You will also get gains from investments that you made in the past. You will be successful in love matters. Your relation will blossom into full fledge romance. Newlywed couples can go on a tour. They will spend time understanding each other. Your entire attention will be on your house and family. You will feel relaxed. And enjoy time with loved ones.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
The favorable placement of planets is promising gains for you. You will make profit in business/work. You will also love peace and solitude. But it does not mean you will not be in touch with people. You will just relax a bit to feel fresh and rejuvenated. You will enjoy your work. There will be peace and calm in the family. You will also make plans for some new things. There will be material progress. You will also make plans to buy a house/vehicle. You will gain happiness and some of your desire will be fulfilled. At this time, you will get money, respect and happiness. Your long-cherished desire will be fulfilled. Results of exams will be in your favor. You will walk on the path of spirituality and develop religious inclinations. You will also remain disciplined and teach some values to your family members.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be a very well spent week. You will have amazing time with your near and dear ones. You could come very close to someone you know already. You will introspect and analyze yourself. And it will bring about a change in your communication and behavior. You will also get employment opportunity. Your eligibility will be revealed to everyone. Your financial position is going to be satisfactory. You will also gain in partnership. You will also establish yourself in your office and officials will be happy with your work. You will do the best of work now. You will be satisfied to know that all your work is going according to your wish. Your bank balance will add on. The loan that you are given will be recovered. There will be an increase in efficiency and dexterity of doing work. Your entire attention will be on your objective. The time will be very peaceful and natural. You will also enjoy wonderful health.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There will be lot to cheer for and enjoy this week. Physical health will be good. You will try and keep your family away from all problems. You will keep a positive approach towards life. And you will also finish your work with determination and courage. Your business deals will be successful. Changes in plans will work to your advantage. You can also attend some functions. Luck will be on your side. You will get a new job opening. Time will be spent in happiness with your dear ones. There will be some enthusiastic activity in family life. You will be in top position in some interviews. And you will be full of vigour and energy. Relations with siblings will be pleasant. Your opponents will try to dominate you but will not be able to succeed. You will feel a lot of love towards your dear ones, and relations with neighbors will also improve. The atmosphere at home will be wonderful.