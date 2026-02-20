Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

21st February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 21st February 2026
Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures an amazing year ahead for you. You will have the energy and ability to do perfect things. You will be popular and sociable at work and will be appreciated by peers and superiors. You will be raring to go and achieve best in your field. New job opportunities will come with a good pay package. Those already in job will get promotions. Those in business may enter partnership or joint venture. They will get good profits. And will also plan expansion of their business. You will be able to take people along with you. Your popularity in family and social circle will increase. Somebody known to you may get attracted to you and it would result in a cosy affair leading to marriage. Your overall health will be fine. Financially you will remain strong and stable. Health will be perfect.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Tuesday, Sunday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Cream, Black, Orange
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It will turn out to be a successful day. You will get success in exams or interviews. And will be engaged in social activities. You will be attracted to glamour and beauty. You will have a hectic day at workplace. You will work at a fast speed. And will win confidence of bosses with your dedication and loyalty.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will turn spiritual and develop religious inclinations. You will prove it deeper. And you would like to explore truth. You will become more compassionate and kinder and will like to help people. Your behavior will be noble and gentle. You will donate generously to charity. You will visit some religious shrine too. Your mate will be a willing ally.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will have emotional issues. Someone close may get separated. Enemies and rivals will try to take advantage of your weakness. But you will not give up. You will be visiting religious places and will seek blessings of seers and saints. This will make you feel mentally peaceful and better.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It will be a wonderful day. You will receive much awaited promotion. Your financial position will get stable and strong. You can visit some hotels, restaurants, and temples with your mate. Relations with boss will remain good. You may invite boss for dinner at home. Those in politics and media will do well. You will be willing to serve and help people.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
An intense affair you were involved in will come to an end all of a sudden. Something was amiss the ties. There were no bonding and warmth in relation. Spark was missing. You will end this after thoughtful consideration. It will be in the best interests for both partners. There will be no hard feelings. You will feel relieved.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will reach out to your colleagues. You want certain things to be done at workplace systematically. It will be in the best interest of all. They will listen to you and give full support. You will manage to convince your bosses too about your plans. You will also come in contact with a very influential person who will help you immensely in days to come.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will enjoy very good mutual understanding with your beloved. Both of you will realize importance of each other in your life. And will value ties. You will appear to be a bit docile in your relations. But it is not a big issue. Your mate cares for you a lot. And you are prepared to let him/her have the dominant position.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is going to be a wonderful day. You will have good gains in your business. You will also make your plans. And will invest accordingly. Your relations with your mate will be harmonious. You will enjoy dominant position at your workplace. And will continue to influence your juniors. Health will be perfect.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will enjoy the company of opposite sex. It will prove beneficial for your future growth. He/she may help you with your business plans or with getting a good job. Some romantic ties too can develop leading to marriage. Your work that was struck up somewhere will get completed. Overall, it will be a wonderful day.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will have disputes with your family members over some money matter. No side will be willing to withdraw his/her claim. But timely intervention of elders will sort out the matter. Money will be divided equally among family members. You will make plans to invest your money for future or buy a new house. You will also have plans to travel abroad.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It will turn out to be a nice day. Financial positions will get better. You will enjoy marital bliss. You will get emotional in your family relations. Loved ones will come closer. Your siblings will give you full support. You will face stiff challenges at work. Your bosses will have high expectations from you. You may get some compliments too.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will have troublesome time. You will get involved in affairs of third party. Your involvement will not be welcomed. And the entire blame will lift on you. You will also get financial help from friends. Your health will become delicate. You will develop interest in yoga, meditation and prayer.