Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

21st February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 21st February 2026

Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures an amazing year ahead for you. You will have the energy and ability to do perfect things. You will be popular and sociable at work and will be appreciated by peers and superiors. You will be raring to go and achieve best in your field. New job opportunities will come with a good pay package. Those already in job will get promotions. Those in business may enter partnership or joint venture. They will get good profits. And will also plan expansion of their business. You will be able to take people along with you. Your popularity in family and social circle will increase. Somebody known to you may get attracted to you and it would result in a cosy affair leading to marriage. Your overall health will be fine. Financially you will remain strong and stable. Health will be perfect.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Tuesday, Sunday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Cream, Black, Orange

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It will turn out to be a successful day. You will get success in exams or interviews. And will be engaged in social activities. You will be attracted to glamour and beauty. You will have a hectic day at workplace. You will work at a fast speed. And will win confidence of bosses with your dedication and loyalty.