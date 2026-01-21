Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

21st January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 21st January 2026

Moon semi-sextile Mars on your solar return chart and will give amazing results. It will be a very fortunate year. All plans will be completed. Projects which were pending would make headway. Lady luck will smile on you. You can enter a love relation with a very lovely person. There would be great understanding and bonding in the ties. And you would like to get married. Financial position would be stable. Those who were and thinking of starting some business could do so. Those appearing for interviews/ exams would be successful. Auspicious functions would take place at your home. There will be peaceful and joyous atmosphere. Near and dear ones will come closer. You will plan to buy a new house. Unemployed will get new jobs. You could also visit religious places and go on a pilgrimage. Contacts with officials would be established.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Monday, Sunday, Friday

Lucky colours : Purple, Red, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will face numerous challenges at your workplace. Your subordinates may not like your progress and even your bosses expect you to do things alright. Your talent could also be doubted. But you have capacity and caliber to come out as a winner ultimately despite all odds. Your financial position will appear a bit shaky. But things will improve.