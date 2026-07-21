Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 21st July 2026

Moon semi-square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for you. You will have some differences of opinion with your in-laws. Some issues may blow out of proportion. But you will manage to make them happy and give proper care to them. You will also get some monetary benefits from parents. But you will have property related disputes with your relatives. You will seek legal recourse. It will be wise to take proper advice before deciding to make any major investments. You will find job situation tough. It will be wise not to think about changing your present job. You will not be so lucky in love matters. Think twice before committing. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. You will be involved in social activities and community services.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Monday, Thursday, Friday

Lucky colours : Cream, Saffron, Golden

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your work life will consume a lot of your time, and your love life will suffer as a result. Your partner is not going to be really delighted with your stay so busy at work. You will be at top in matters of respect and status among your family circles. You will also achieve your target. You will work in a specific manner.

