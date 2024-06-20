Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 21st June 2024

Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart indicates a mixed year. This is a year of completion and transition. It is a time when we need to let go of things that no longer serve their purpose, and hold on to things that have a future. It is a time of cleaning out dead wood, not necessarily for new beginnings. It can be a time when a burden has been taken off your shoulders, and it can be a year of giving of yourself. Advice - let go of things that are holding you back, give of yourself and express your sympathetic, compassionate side. Take it easy and work on self-improvement. Results are not immediate, but will eventually come and bring healthy rewards.

21st June 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours: Green, White, Brown

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today, be ready, as the life prepares to bring your way some twists and turns. Learn to simply go with the flow. Although, given your security loving nature, you may not find the prospects of this scenario very attractive, it will be in your best interests to remain open and flexible. Also, as the day begins, you may not be very happy with the ongoing changes of your life.