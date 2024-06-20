Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 21st June 2024
Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart indicates a mixed year. This is a year of completion and transition. It is a time when we need to let go of things that no longer serve their purpose, and hold on to things that have a future. It is a time of cleaning out dead wood, not necessarily for new beginnings. It can be a time when a burden has been taken off your shoulders, and it can be a year of giving of yourself. Advice - let go of things that are holding you back, give of yourself and express your sympathetic, compassionate side. Take it easy and work on self-improvement. Results are not immediate, but will eventually come and bring healthy rewards.
21st June 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours: Green, White, Brown
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today, be ready, as the life prepares to bring your way some twists and turns. Learn to simply go with the flow. Although, given your security loving nature, you may not find the prospects of this scenario very attractive, it will be in your best interests to remain open and flexible. Also, as the day begins, you may not be very happy with the ongoing changes of your life.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It’s a wonderful day to appreciate your friends and be aware of your enemies. You’ll likely feel a truly wonderful connection with someone special. You are destined to form a wonderful team with this person. You can consider booking a vacation with a loved one. Travel will be fruitful. At work, a much-awaited project is coming closer to you now. Be prepared to handle extra responsibilities.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Spending time with your family members is favoured, so consider a going for a picnic lunch or a bicycle ride together. Fresh air and good company are all you really need today. Work and career matters are a lot more positive now than they have been recently. You can make a good impression on your peers by keeping your nose to the grindstone.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Don’t feel disheartened if you are feeling less appreciated at work. You will attract argument as well as admiration in the next few days. The importance of less-important relationships may change, and the intensity could begin to fade. However, relationships that are closer to your heart have the chance to blossom. This is your time to lean on your loved one’s strengths.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You may feel some pressure but try not to make judgments just yet. In romance, there's a conflict between your heart and mind as you try to move to a higher level. There is a conflict between your heart and mind as you try to move to a higher level. You are very likely to get whatever you ask for.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
This is surely one of the best days you can ask for when it comes to negotiating a salary increase or new contract in your profession. You shall give quality time loving care and attention to the home and family. You are generous, caring, loving and lots of fun to be with. You seek to share your material success with your loved ones.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You have a strong intuition, and you must trust your feelings and act upon your hunches. You mind may resist suggestions that don't have any reasonable explanation. However, you must learn to take risks even if you’re unable to predict a course of events. The reward is going to be glamorous. This is an ideal time for starting or growing a fruitful romantic relationship.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A creative hobby or a physically demanding activity like regular gymming will keep you occupied. If you are into a business, expect to start seeing positive inflows and effects. You may also expect many of your woes nearing an end. A new meaningful relationship is also foreseen. Plan short vacations with your family and close friends to revitalize yourself.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today, go slow and refrain from making big moves. Relocation is possible, but may not give you the desired results. However, you may buy a new vehicle or invest in a new holiday home. Financially, you shall need to be tactful yet firm. Don't give loans; and steer clear of impulsive decisions. Stock markets may seem attractive, but if you haven't yet ever played, stay away today as well.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
At work, you may have to make some adjustments in order to find common ground. You may even disagree with your own decisions, but it can't get better than that! You may have to review some of your personal choices, and wonder if they're working as you'd planned. Finances, too, may act a little awry, but there's still time to change the course of action.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Future planning is what you seem to be doing most of the day. The latter part of the day, will be more favourable. Love may press you to make a commitment. You may not be very happy in your job, while if you happen to be a businessperson, you may lay a firm foundation for future. Education-wise, there may not be much hassle.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You may not like your current situation, but may get some comfort if you try to relax and take one thing at a time. You've been putting up with a lot of pressure at work lately. This month may be the start of something new, and you are going to love it. Just try to give it a fair chance. Change is always for the better.