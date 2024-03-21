Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st March 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st March 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 21st March 2024
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Saturn on your solar return chart. It is possible confrontation can create chaos around you. You will face opposition at your workplace. There can be some plotting and conspiracies against you. Some person might try to defame you and tarnish your reputation. Even your bosses will remain unhappy with you. You may face termination in your job. Your financial position will be tight. And can face some business losses too. But you will not lose patience and emerge victorious in the end. Expenses could be beyond your control. Your romantic life will be normal. There may be some tensions in the family and it will be difficult for you to convince life partner. You will be drawn to social services, spiritualism and charitable activities. Health will be okay. You will develop lot of connection during business trips that you undertake.
21st March 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Green, Khaki, Off-white
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 21st March 2024:
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a very promising day. You will make plans for future. It is going to be a productive time period. Your business ventures will see light of the day and become operational. Partners will support fully. Thus you will have the confidence to accomplish something big that you have thought for long. You will also enter into venture/ collaboration. And will make good profits.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will be tasted at your workplace. You will have to remain calm and show composer. People will try to nudge you. It will irritate you. Some unresolved issues too will come up for discussion time and again. But you will overcome the situation boldly. Financial position will see marked improvement.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will remain busy with your work. Additional responsibility will be thrust upon you. This will bring you into prominence all of a sudden. And you will be in spotlight. But you will perform exceedingly well and receive a jump or promotion. Salary and pay package will be excellent. Your mate will remain satisfied.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you will make major gains. Financial position will get stable and stronger. You will also accomplish yourself at workplace. You will be rewarded for your excellent performance. Friends will also support you and keep guiding from time to time. You will also think of buying some business/residential property. You will undertake short business journey.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will be enjoying an amazing day. Life partner will provide full support under testing circumstances. Other family members will also remain happy with you. Financial condition will be very favorable. You will try to find new job. You will get visa for your foreign visit. A very influential person will come in contact and will be highly impressed by your behavior. He/she will help you a lot.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
There will be some dispute in the family relating to division of property. It will lead to lot of claims and counter claims. But there will be no solution in sight. You will have to seek legal assistance to resolve the matter. Family members will agree reluctantly. But they will remain satisfied and will have no ill-feelings for each other.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It will turn out to be an eventful day. You will be coming in contact with a friend/colleague of yester years. Sparks will fly. Both of you will have sudden interest in each other. It would be appropriate to give relation a try. Things will work. You would also undertake a short trip out of town with family. Financial condition will remain healthy.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Some sudden issues might develop at your workplace. You will have differences of opinion with top management. You will refuse to carry out their order. Some strict action might be taken against you. But you will withdraw your protest. And crises will get over soon. Colleagues will advise you to show maturity and remain flexible.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
The investments that you have made in the past will give you best results. Thus your economic situation will get better. You will like to buy a big property in a posh location. You enjoy travelling and will get lot of chances to travel, especially for leisure. You will be imaginative and show a lot of passion. And will work on your instincts.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will be popular at your workplace and will be willing to take challenges. You will be an eye-catcher. Your efforts will be appreciated by peers and seniors. And your magnetic personality will draw people towards you. And you will be able to get the work done. You will also be inclined to do a lot of things at the same time.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You have managed your relations well. Everyone appears satisfied with you. It is your wonderful nature that make you so likeable. You have got the gift of the gab. And irrepressible personality. Your mate will appear a lot pleased. He/she will propose to you. And you will be a willing partner for life-long.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be betrayed in your relations. You trusted this person blindly. But will now repent. But will get over it quickly and move on. Time and tide wait for none. Human emotions and values change with time. Nothing can be guaranteed for sure. But a very charming person will enter your life again. This will come as a pleasant surprise for you.