Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

21st March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 21st March 2026
Moon semi-square Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. At times you will feel deprived and need to be understood better. Gradually you will see a change in your relatives’ behaviour and get good support from their side. You will have to work hard to earn money. You could fall in love suddenly with an unknown person. You will be worried about the health of an elderly person in your family. The situation at work will be under your control. You will also be stable in your job. You will be busy but will be happy that your desired work is completed. You can become a member of a club or a new institute. In the field of politics, you will establish contact with big people. There will be employment opportunities. The mind will be heading towards fulfilling them.
Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
Lucky Colours: Yellow, Red, Pink
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Sometimes your obstinate attitude can be not of great help. It is going to be so when you catch hold of someone who is trying to take uncalled benefit of your gentle nature and you refuse. You will make good profit. Your mind will move about your business, and you will pay more attention to it.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You might like to change partners and become the real playful person. It will be enjoyable while it lasts for a while and you will not be happy in the long run with this state of affairs. You will attend an important meeting. You will introspect. You will also think about your family and financial matters. You will do self-contemplation too.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
A lot of fresh energy is going to be implanted into your relationship with your positive attitude. You will inspire your partner to also try new things and enjoy the harmony even better. You will get a promotion. You will also get a reward for your work. It is going to be a beneficial day for you.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Lot of events can take place today. Socializing will be the top of the list, and you will relish attending an excursion with your lover. News from abroad is packed with opportunity. You will remain in a positive frame of mind. Your thinking will be such steps, so that like can be enjoyed with pleasure.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
A delightful experience awaits you when you get to see your loved one after a long time. It could be great sacrifice. You are going to experience love and affection like never before. You will finish your work in a unique style. You will also have the ability to hold something. You will do all your work by sincerity. Your family will be happy with you.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Don’t expect much action today but you can enjoy a calm time with your lover by your side all day. It will be new familiarity for you and a pleasant one. Keep control of your speech. Otherwise, you will say anything to anyone and they will take offence. You will be busy working.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will try to satisfy your mate to the best of your capacity. On his/her part the response will also be good so no problem is expected and love will flow freely. You will find attraction towards anything. You will get pleasure from all around. Time is favorable. You will have financial gains.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will get a chance to work out lingering issues in your life. This is something you will prefer to get the time to do. Seek the aid of your lover as he/she is always ready. The scope of friends and well-wishers will increase which you will enjoy in good deeds. All kinds of partnerships and relationships will be important to you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A trilled romance will come flourishing once again on this trip. There will be much to deliberate and catch up on. You might go on a short-distance trip for proposal purposes. You will impress the people. This time is good for meetings, interviews and informal conversation. You will work smoothly.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You might begin to see someone new and get caught in enthusiasm. Good news can be likely. Change in delicate relationships is also indicated. Efforts to pleasing your love mate would show good results. You will enjoy your day and will generally have a good time. You can engage in government related activities. Your brother and sister will help you.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You may tend to take work at home which will not be valued by your partner who is desperately waiting to spend time with you. You will have to make necessary amends at the first available opportunity. You will get a good job offer. Most of the time you will remain involved in your work. Good financial gains are indicated from somewhere.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There will be more sturdiness in your relationship now. Earlier these apprehensions will have been sorted upon, and you will find yourself on the shorelines of serenity. You will also have to undergo mental stress at your workplace because of differences with your boss. But you will be able to complete your work properly.