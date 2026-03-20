Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

21st March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 21st March 2026

Moon semi-square Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. At times you will feel deprived and need to be understood better. Gradually you will see a change in your relatives’ behaviour and get good support from their side. You will have to work hard to earn money. You could fall in love suddenly with an unknown person. You will be worried about the health of an elderly person in your family. The situation at work will be under your control. You will also be stable in your job. You will be busy but will be happy that your desired work is completed. You can become a member of a club or a new institute. In the field of politics, you will establish contact with big people. There will be employment opportunities. The mind will be heading towards fulfilling them.

Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Red, Pink

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Sometimes your obstinate attitude can be not of great help. It is going to be so when you catch hold of someone who is trying to take uncalled benefit of your gentle nature and you refuse. You will make good profit. Your mind will move about your business, and you will pay more attention to it.