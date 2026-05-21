Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

21st May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 21st May 2026
Moon square Mars on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. Your health will remain good. But you need to be regular in your physical exercises schedule and be very careful about your drink and what you eat. Your love relations will bloom, and you will be blessed with a very caring partner. He/she will understand your feelings and look after your needs. But you need to keep an eye on the activity of your rivals and enemies who will try to harm you. You will invest in immovable property. Those who are unmarried will get good marriage proposals. Money will come but expenditure may consume it quickly. A good understanding with spouse is indicated. In your profession minor hiccups may occur but you will manage to smoothen them easily be your tact and wisdom. Your friends and colleagues will be quite supportive and helpful.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Friday, Monday, Tuesday
Lucky colours : Cream, Blue, Orange
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be very strong and could have an argument with your loved one. However, it will be just a passing phase as he/she will understand what you are going through. Meeting with an influential person will open the way for your prosperous future. A long-time worry and will get solved. Money and wealth will keep coming.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Spending time in a superficial company is indicated as your judgement about people may not be too good. You could meet someone who is interested but you will decide to test the waters. Students will pay attention to their studies. Some guests may visit you. You will get success in competitive and departmental exams. People will praise you.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Avoid getting into arguments with your beloved as this will cause unwanted tension. Concentration on your shared goals will help you find life moving in a better way. You will make plans to buy a new property. You will get money that was struck somewhere. Your economic position will be strong. Income will also rise.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A dramatic incident is likely to occur in your romantic life. This will have an impact on you and you will go out of your way to please this person who has come into your life. You will get favorable results if you take your work seriously. Important work related to property matters will be completed. Health will be ok.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is going to be a very pleasant day. An opportunity for love can come your way through a friend. You will enjoy good vibes and many pleasant moments in one another’s company. You will work hard in your field and win everyone’s heart. The blessings, advice and inspiration will help you to make progress in your career and financially also you will be strong.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your soul mate is going to be very helpful towards you. There will be smooth sailing all around. You might consider making a proposal and getting married as soon as possible. You will extend a helping hand towards weak and feeble people. You will make spiritual progress. There will be an increase in your working capacity.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Unwanted situations can be avoided if you steer clear of unnecessary arguments. Maybe you need to concentrate on shared goals to get life moving in the direction you want. Your property-related disputes will get solved with the help of mediators. Today you will earn good money. You will get help at work with a little bit of effort.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are going to enjoy a very good rapport with your mate. Both of you will take care of each other’s needs. You might go out of town for a little bit of adventure. You will extend a helping hand towards weak and feeble people. You will also take your work seriously. Your financial condition will be strong and stable.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Those on the lookout for love are likely to face initial disappointment but you are going to be very happy with the way things finally work out. This could be something you have always wanted. Bad news may upset you. You will work hard and get good results. There will be stability in your financial condition.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Excellent offers can come your way in your working life, and you know you have to take them seriously. This will leave you with less time to devote to your love mate. Students will take their studies sincerely. The results of interviews and examinations will be in your favor. There will be tendency towards some special work.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
A hectic schedule can leave you feeling tired and not up to making too much effort. You might have to spend quite a lot of money to help keep your mate content. You will be busy with social work. You will also give full time to your family. Relations between lovers will be pleasant. Students will perform well in exams.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Your love life could go through a trying period, but you will come out victorious. A lot is happening in your life so you will find it difficult to concentrate only on one area. You will help with government matters. Court cases will be decided in your favor. You will overcome conspiracies and plotting.