Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

21st May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 21st May 2026

Moon square Mars on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. Your health will remain good. But you need to be regular in your physical exercises schedule and be very careful about your drink and what you eat. Your love relations will bloom, and you will be blessed with a very caring partner. He/she will understand your feelings and look after your needs. But you need to keep an eye on the activity of your rivals and enemies who will try to harm you. You will invest in immovable property. Those who are unmarried will get good marriage proposals. Money will come but expenditure may consume it quickly. A good understanding with spouse is indicated. In your profession minor hiccups may occur but you will manage to smoothen them easily be your tact and wisdom. Your friends and colleagues will be quite supportive and helpful.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Friday, Monday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Cream, Blue, Orange

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be very strong and could have an argument with your loved one. However, it will be just a passing phase as he/she will understand what you are going through. Meeting with an influential person will open the way for your prosperous future. A long-time worry and will get solved. Money and wealth will keep coming.