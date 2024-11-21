Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 21st November 2024
Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it will bring favorable results for you. This will be a challenging year. You will be able to expand your business. Your mutual understanding with your boss will be perfect. Things will be on your side in government related matters. Take all investment related decisions wisely. Your financial condition will remain stable and you will never be sort of funds but your expenses will also rise. New job/business offers will keep coming. Hard work and efforts are the key to success. If you put all your efforts in work then things might be good for you. Students will get admission in courses/institutes of their choice. You will find solutions in your problems with patience and courage. It is a good year for love-affairs. If you are in a relationship, it is appropriate time to get married. You will enjoy good bonding with your partner.
21st November 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Brown, Purple, Green
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be involved in some negotiations for starting some new business venture in collaboration or partnership. It could on a big scale with immense potentials. You could also get invited to some business meeting or conference. Your amazing personality will draw people towards you. And you will be able to negotiate new business deals. Your influence would also get widened.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You could be involved in a cosy relation with someone. There could be some thinking before taking the plunge. But you will enjoy a very good time. There are strong indications of getting married. Your younger sibling will help you in this matter. You will be making handsome profits in your business. There are chances of meeting a influential person who will help you in times ahead.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be very creative and will be able to achieve the goals you have get for yourself. Your peers and superiors will support you fully. You could also develop interest in creative pursuit like writing, reading, music or dancing. This refreshing change will be very well received. Your financial position will keep on increasing. There can be arrival of new guests at your home keeping you busy.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will appear a lot positive and relaxed. And will be able to meet your deadlines well in time. You will have the stamina and energy to get the things done. Some good news on financial front will keep you cheerful. Your mate will enjoy excellent mutual relations with you. And keep giving support. Children will busy in studies. And your health will be fine.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will be enjoying a very favorable time period. You can receive a windfall in the form of some handsome financial gains. It will lift your spirits. And you will be having plans to go for shopping, entertainment or else. Your beloved will be very much part of your celebrations. Your health will be extremely good and you will plan something unique.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be getting new job offers and will consider them positively. Job profile will be nice along with good financial incentives. You will be energetic and raring to go. And will be ready to meet the challenges that come your way. You will also get help of friends and colleagues. Even your family will support you fully.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will like to take new assignments at your work place and get them completed in time. You will love to work in a group or as a team. Your name and fame will also spread. There will be no problems on the financial front. And your relations with your mate will continue to remain normal and keep growing.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You could find yourself in the most fortunate period of your life. You are likely to get admission to a prestige school / collage or course of your choice. Those looking for new job would get favorable job offers. Single can get a chance to marry person of their liking. Those who are in media or in entertainment industry can do well.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You have not given enough attention to your family of late. There are some pending issues that need to be given attention and solved quickly. Your superior may have a point or two tell. Your mate also has certain expectation from you. And members in your family lookup to you for financial support.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today is going to be wonderful day for you. Your confidence will be sky high and you will be in good spirits. There will be increase in your income. You will impress your seniors and will excel at workplace. You will also enjoy good rapport with family members and could spend time by going out for shopping, movie or dinner.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will be very fortunate. Everything will fail in place. You will get full support of your colleagues and ever family members. Luck will be on your side. People will get influenced by your views and ideas. Sources of income will remain steady. You will enjoy wonderful equation in family. And will spend some time with beloved.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There will be some auspicious function at your place. It will be lavish and on a grand scale. You will have amazing time with your friends and loved ones. Time will be spent in laughter and joy. You will appear cheerful and uplifted. Even your bonding with your mate will be awesome. You will value family ties.