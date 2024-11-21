Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 21st November 2024

Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it will bring favorable results for you. This will be a challenging year. You will be able to expand your business. Your mutual understanding with your boss will be perfect. Things will be on your side in government related matters. Take all investment related decisions wisely. Your financial condition will remain stable and you will never be sort of funds but your expenses will also rise. New job/business offers will keep coming. Hard work and efforts are the key to success. If you put all your efforts in work then things might be good for you. Students will get admission in courses/institutes of their choice. You will find solutions in your problems with patience and courage. It is a good year for love-affairs. If you are in a relationship, it is appropriate time to get married. You will enjoy good bonding with your partner.

21st November 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Brown, Purple, Green

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be involved in some negotiations for starting some new business venture in collaboration or partnership. It could on a big scale with immense potentials. You could also get invited to some business meeting or conference. Your amazing personality will draw people towards you. And you will be able to negotiate new business deals. Your influence would also get widened.