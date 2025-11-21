Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 21st November 2025

Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and will give mixed results for the whole year. You will not be lucky in love matters. And could face break up. This will cause you some pain. But you will quickly get over it. Those who are single will get good marriage proposal. But they will not rush and will take decisions after thorough consideration. You will invest wisely after taking proper advice. Those who are professionals and in service sector will do well. There are chances of foreign travel for job on higher studies. You will also develop religious inclinations and could be drawn to a spiritual guru. Elders in the family will keep supporting you. Family members will respect you. You will be highly organized and disciplined and leave no task left. Your financial position will be excellent. Your colleagues and superiors will support you.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Saturday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : White, Black, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Romantic possibilities loom large. A person completely opposite you in nature is going to attract you. You will feel hopeful of getting a good companion, one who shares your thoughts and aspirations. You can move to a new place that you like to go to. You will feel relaxed and light. You can get a promotion or incentive too.