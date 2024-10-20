Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 21st October 2024
Moon conjunct Jupiter on your solar return chart which is a very beautiful combination that will bring extra ordinary results. You will have confidence in your abilities and will be able to achieve impossible targets. You will have the gift of the gab and will be able to impress one and all by your irrepressible charm and impeccable manners. You will make best use of your communication skills and will be able to get your work done. You will win high praise and acclaim for your efforts at workplace. You will be implementing new ideas with fair amount of success. Your colleagues will support you. Relations with superiors and higher officials would be wonderful. You need not worry on financial front. Students will get success in exams and interview. Those looking for job change will get success. Your personal life will remain tension free. And new romantic relations are possible.
21st October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : White, Khaki, Lavender.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It will appear to your spouse and family members that you are conservative in approach. And do not move with the times. They have certain expectations from you. Your colleagues also feel the same way. You will now think of image makeover and bringing a refreshing change in your style. And will make efforts for knowledge enhancement.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your name and fame will increase at your workplace. You will also get a jump in your organization. You will have money and will enjoy excellent health. A person might gift you an expensive item. Your social circle will increase. And you will come in contact with lot of rich and influential persons. You can also develop interest in writing, music and dance etc.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will feel exhausted and tired. Your relations with colleagues will be mixed. There are chances of a tiff with someone close. You will like to change your strategy vis-à-vis certain things in life. You will feel people are taking you for granted and take undue advantage. You may appear a bit docile. But you will become a bit more assertive in your dealings with people and general situation in life.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Things will look up again. You will shine in your work and profession. It would be a golden phase of your life. Everything will fall in place. None of your efforts would go in vain. Every move you make will bring you unprecedented success. You will become cynosure of all eyes. You will be much loved and leave a lasting impression on people.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will be facing verity of problems in your life. There would be repeated failures. Even some of your personal relations will get worsen. Financially it will take some time for things to settle down. But your faith in God will increase. And you might take to prayer and meditation. You will notice despite hardships your life is going well. You will feel amazing peace and satisfaction.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will come closer to your family. There were issues that prevented peace and good will in the family. And family members did not see eye to eye. But these will be things of the past. Near and dear ones will come closer and will value family ties. Youngsters will respect elders and listen to them.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be drawn in high tide of romance. A charming person will get magnetically attracted to you. You will win over that person with your wit and humor. This will result in amazing bonding leading to marriage. Those who are students will become serious and read with full concentration. Financially you will remain sound.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
There are chances that you may get involved with a colleague at your work place. It could be an initial attraction that can lead to full blown romance. There would be moments of great bonding and togetherness leading to marriage. Students will get success in exam. And jobless will find a good opening somewhere.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There are chances of a favorable court verdict in a family matter. It would satisfy all parties. You will also be looking to cement your ties with your family members. And win over them. You will be spending lavishly on your life style. And appear fashionable and modern. You will also make investment for a secured future. There are chances of joining politics.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will appear to be more imaginative and creative. You will aspire for higher goals in life and your attitude will be positive. There will be ample time for romance, hobbies and entertainment. You will get blessing of your elders. There will be amazing bonding in family ties. Your siblings will respect you.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will meet someone from the past. Sparks will fly leading to romantic ties. You will talk about your past days and feel nostalgic. There will be great thinking on your part before you commit further. Marriage ties look possible. Government related work will get easily completed. You can develop sudden interest in spirituality. You will avoid taking risk.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will take special initiatives at your work place. You will get positive response. And hopes and expectation of your colleagues will also soar. But you will not disappoint anyone. You will also be getting money from somewhere. And will be busy in functions and family programs. There will be family get-together and you will meet friends and relatives after a long time.