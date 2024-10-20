Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 21st October 2024

Moon conjunct Jupiter on your solar return chart which is a very beautiful combination that will bring extra ordinary results. You will have confidence in your abilities and will be able to achieve impossible targets. You will have the gift of the gab and will be able to impress one and all by your irrepressible charm and impeccable manners. You will make best use of your communication skills and will be able to get your work done. You will win high praise and acclaim for your efforts at workplace. You will be implementing new ideas with fair amount of success. Your colleagues will support you. Relations with superiors and higher officials would be wonderful. You need not worry on financial front. Students will get success in exams and interview. Those looking for job change will get success. Your personal life will remain tension free. And new romantic relations are possible.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : White, Khaki, Lavender.

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It will appear to your spouse and family members that you are conservative in approach. And do not move with the times. They have certain expectations from you. Your colleagues also feel the same way. You will now think of image makeover and bringing a refreshing change in your style. And will make efforts for knowledge enhancement.