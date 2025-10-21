Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 21st October 2025
New Moon on your solar return chart ensures an amazing and extraordinary period for you. Your dreams will come true. You will implement new ideas at your workplace. You will have unmatched financial gains. You would like to invest in share market, mutual funds and other financial instruments. You will also make plans to buy a new house or commercial property. You will come in contact with lot of influential people who will help you immensely in days to come. Business-related trips will keep you busy for the whole year. Health of elders in the family will remain good. You will take adequate care and look after them well. Students will excel in studies. Job seekers will get success in their efforts. You will get suitable marriage proposals. Siblings will give full support. Those in politics and social activities will shine. You could start business related to construction, mining and petro-chemical.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Wednesday, Saturday, Friday
Lucky colours : Violet, Amber, Black
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You could feel the total lack of freedom in your romance. Frequent bickering can lead you to blaming each other. Expanding your thoughts will be of immense help to you. In your love life sweetness will remain a prominent cause. You will get an opportunity to enhance your beauty and personality which impress all.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Professional matters need to be attended to but there are chances you may have to put them on hold as love life may require your urgent attention too. Try to be more positive. It will be a fruitful day. There will be an increase in your marital happiness. You can go on a short trip. Your mental and physical ability will improve.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You might need to change your attitude to set right those things which are important. If you become too negative, more problems can arise, and the relationship will not be smooth. Parents and brothers will support you. They will also enjoy food and drink outside. New job/business offers will come.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A declining romance will be hard to revive if you are not alert to circumstances. Put useless thoughts away from your mind and be more responsive. For students who are preparing for competitive exams it is a fruitful day. If students are examined, they will perform well. Money and wealth will keep coming.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You would like to bring in much more enthusiasm to this relationship of yours. You will try to deal with all challenges in a positive and also creative way. Your expenditure will be high, but income will be good. You will go to social meetings. You will have troubles and problems. But you will manage somehow.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Enjoyment in romantic life could be lacking as you tend to remain in low spirits. This puts you on the back foot while dealing with your love partner. A family member may have to visit the hospital. You will feel freshness and new energy in your life as you receive a pleasant news.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Financial problems could cast gloom over your rather intense affair. If this is the case, try to deal with it quickly and pay more attention to your partner’s desires. Make your home a house for children and spouses. Everything will be facilitated. You will be very busy but pleasurable in the company of loved ones.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Lack of confidence can be a stumbling block. It may stop you from expressing yourself frankly. Talk to your lover with confidence as it will help you. The outcome will be good. It will be a good and peaceful day. You will earn more profits from little work. This is the right time to take advantage of the hard work of the past.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Your beloved will come up with some nice ideas on how to make your love life more interesting. You would like to chase your dreams despite some problems that come along. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will be happy, and you will relish moments of the past. Your relatives will make their presence felt.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Unwanted situations can make you feel you lack in some quality that could make you more assertive. You do not seem to have the influence you once did over your mate. In the house the plans to the auspicious program will be made. You will be very happy. Income will be good. Your health will be perfect.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will get all the help you need from your mate in dealing with some major problem that suddenly arises. You are going to be in a good frame of mind throughout. Work on land and property will begin. You will buy new things. Behavior will be pleasant in the neighborhood, and you will share good bonding.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
On the whole, you will be quite happy with the way things are progressing, you could decide to take a trip out of town with your loved one to celebrate a special occasion. You can move to a new place that you like to go to. You will feel relaxed. You can get promotion, allowances indirectly.