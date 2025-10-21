Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 21st October 2025

New Moon on your solar return chart ensures an amazing and extraordinary period for you. Your dreams will come true. You will implement new ideas at your workplace. You will have unmatched financial gains. You would like to invest in share market, mutual funds and other financial instruments. You will also make plans to buy a new house or commercial property. You will come in contact with lot of influential people who will help you immensely in days to come. Business-related trips will keep you busy for the whole year. Health of elders in the family will remain good. You will take adequate care and look after them well. Students will excel in studies. Job seekers will get success in their efforts. You will get suitable marriage proposals. Siblings will give full support. Those in politics and social activities will shine. You could start business related to construction, mining and petro-chemical.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Wednesday, Saturday, Friday

Lucky colours : Violet, Amber, Black

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could feel the total lack of freedom in your romance. Frequent bickering can lead you to blaming each other. Expanding your thoughts will be of immense help to you. In your love life sweetness will remain a prominent cause. You will get an opportunity to enhance your beauty and personality which impress all.