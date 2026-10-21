Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 21st October 2026

Moon opposite Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results. Your income will be good. Money will come in. You will also impress your boss with your attitude and dedication. You will throw yourself into work and will not rest till you get the desired results. You could be promoted suddenly. You will also make profit in your business. You will make good use of your money. The time will be extremely good and happy. You will also be successful in some interviews or competitive exams. Your wonderful advice given to a close friend will change his/her life forever. You might be facilitated in a function. A long-standing worry will come to an end. Family happiness will increase. You will behave well with others. You will support social work, colleagues and subordinates. You will get the pleasure of great wealth. There is also a great possibility of meeting your wishes.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky Days : Monday, Friday, Wednesday

Lucky Colors : Blue, Yellow, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Of late you have started realizing that the love you have for others should not get bogged down by egos anymore. Efforts on your part will make things little lighter and remove the strain in the relationship. You will have sudden gains in business. An allegation can be made against you, but it will not harm your reputation.

