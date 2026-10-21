Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 21st October 2026
Moon opposite Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results. Your income will be good. Money will come in. You will also impress your boss with your attitude and dedication. You will throw yourself into work and will not rest till you get the desired results. You could be promoted suddenly. You will also make profit in your business. You will make good use of your money. The time will be extremely good and happy. You will also be successful in some interviews or competitive exams. Your wonderful advice given to a close friend will change his/her life forever. You might be facilitated in a function. A long-standing worry will come to an end. Family happiness will increase. You will behave well with others. You will support social work, colleagues and subordinates. You will get the pleasure of great wealth. There is also a great possibility of meeting your wishes.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky Days : Monday, Friday, Wednesday
Lucky Colors : Blue, Yellow, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Of late you have started realizing that the love you have for others should not get bogged down by egos anymore. Efforts on your part will make things little lighter and remove the strain in the relationship. You will have sudden gains in business. An allegation can be made against you, but it will not harm your reputation.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You are developing a sense of being ignored and not valued adequately as you feel that your beloved does not always buy your ideas. However, talking to him/her would give together a newer perspective about things. You will plan new projects. The plans made by you will become a reality. You need not trust your partners.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will have nice bonding with your partner, and you should be ready to face the associated changes daringly. Marriage to this person cannot be ruled out. You will be serious about money matters and will spend wisely. Officials matter will speed up. You will touch heights of success. You will prosper.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The need to win over the objective of your wishful thinking is very strong. You have got attracted to someone after a long time and you are going to enjoy this phase for sure. Guests will arrive at your home. You will work harder for the betterment of finance. You will be invited to a public function.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The romance that you have started suddenly takes an advantageous turn. You will feel very much in command as far as love life is concerned and exchange heart-to-heart talks. Some important work related to foreign countries will get done. You will have the company of influential people. You will be emotional remembering old days.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You could be a little restless but not know the reasons for such a feeling. You would come out of this with the help of your lover provided you wish this way instead of stabbing the reality. Your work will be completed. You will be surrounded by domestic matters. There is strong possibility of money gains.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
The time is ripe for a romantic meeting which you will be rushing headlong into. What you may not expect is that it can turn little serious in a very short span of time. However, at this stage you may want to avoid commitment. Control your anger and anxiety. Elderly person will bless you. Students will do well in studies.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You could opt to put your professional priorities on the back burner and move out with your mate for a quick and unplanned holiday. Your charm will fully sweep your sweetheart off his/her feet. Misunderstanding and differences of opinion will be resolved. You will give time to family. You will be gaining in business.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You might be nurturing the feeling that your mate is not bothering about your emotions at all. You could even make up your mind to end this relationship. However fortunately for you, this is just a passing phase. There will be good compatibility between husband and wife. They will understand each other well.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You could face some setback in your relationship. It is highly unlikely that you are going to take responsibility for it. You have the aptitude to set things right and here it is time to display your abilities. Elderly people’s health can be upset. But nothing much to worry about. You will progress in your job.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
The day will be full of wonders. A stunning and unforgettable time awaits you. Your mate will make you feel very happy by giving into your whims and functions. A romantic sundown awaits you. There will be good news from somewhere. Bachelors will have marriage proposals. There will be new investments in some work.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It will take you a while to understand the value of your relationship in your life. Someone new in your life will make you realize that you should not aim to win all battles in love life and should learn the art of receding at right moment when the situation calls for it. You will get job/business offers. You will grab them with both hands.