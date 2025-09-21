Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 21st September 2025

Moon opposite Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You may face a situation in life where you will have to make a tough decision. It will not come at a easy cost and you will have to pay a heavy price for it. But still, you need not lose hope. Ultimately destiny has something good for you. In the process, your faith in God will increase. Trails do not come to destroy us but only make us strong. Your financial position will remain stable. There are going to be no major health worries. Your family members will support you in all tough situations. Even your peers and bosses will have faith in your abilities. Students will be successful in exams / interviews. New job/business offers will keep coming. Your noble deeds and acts will bring you good name and fame in society. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Violet, Yellow, Magenta

‘This week for you’

Aries: (March 21 - April 20)

There would be a lot of travel, communication and conversation to keep you busy. Arguments with a lover may be blown out of proportion far too easily. Both you and your lover should avoid harping on the words used and try to get to the meaning behind the words instead. Professionally it might seem like stagnation, but it's actually a period of review and rest. Speculation and gambling are not advised right now. It would be wise to be especially clear when it comes to communicating with romantic partners, and children; or take this time to re-examine issues rather than communicating prematurely.