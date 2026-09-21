Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 21st September 2026



Moon opposite Mars on your solar return chart and give excellent results. You will be popular and sociable at work and will be appreciated by peers and family. You will have the energy and ability to do perfect things. This will prove to be a wonderful period. You will be raring to go and achieve best in your field. Partners will support you in your ventures. You will be able to take people along with you. Your popularity in family and social circle will increase. You would also like to give lot of time to your family. Somebody known to you may get attractive to you and there could be a cosy affair leading to marriage. Your family will support you fully. There are possibilities of your going to an exotic location with family for vacations. This will give you respite from hectic work schedule. Financially you will be well off. Your health overall will be fine.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : White, Brown, Pastel Shades

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Be aware of false assurances. You may put yourself in a helpless position and need to seriously take care of this aspect. A short-distance journey can be undertaken in emergency. You will be fully dedicated to your work. People will praise your work and your contribution. You will be satisfied with your earnings.