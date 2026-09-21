Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 21st September 2026
Moon opposite Mars on your solar return chart and give excellent results. You will be popular and sociable at work and will be appreciated by peers and family. You will have the energy and ability to do perfect things. This will prove to be a wonderful period. You will be raring to go and achieve best in your field. Partners will support you in your ventures. You will be able to take people along with you. Your popularity in family and social circle will increase. You would also like to give lot of time to your family. Somebody known to you may get attractive to you and there could be a cosy affair leading to marriage. Your family will support you fully. There are possibilities of your going to an exotic location with family for vacations. This will give you respite from hectic work schedule. Financially you will be well off. Your health overall will be fine.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : White, Brown, Pastel Shades
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Be aware of false assurances. You may put yourself in a helpless position and need to seriously take care of this aspect. A short-distance journey can be undertaken in emergency. You will be fully dedicated to your work. People will praise your work and your contribution. You will be satisfied with your earnings.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
A pleasant time is ready to welcome you. There could be exchange of surprises and you may ask your partner to accompany him/her for a party. You will feel blessed throughout. Seasonal illness can plague you. You will also have visitors, and you will be busy attending them. New opportunities are waiting for you in your job.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your group skills will bring you in touch with many new people. There is strong likelihood of getting infatuated with one of your friends. You will feel glad about this. Establish understanding with your partner and then work with dedication. You will get wonderful results. You will also get guidance from a senior person.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You would fear the slightest deviation by your partner. Highly strained and vulnerable to doubts, you can make things shoddier for yourself if you do not realize the practical difficulties. Your time will be spent on amusement and entertainment. In government matters you are gradually moving towards success. The worry that was there for long will be put to rest.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
An odd situation can come up making you feel perplexed about what's going on. Lack of proper conversation can be the cause of mix-up between you and your lover. You will not let negativity and disappointments overpower you. Your opponents and enemies will get defeated. You will meet an old friend and become very nostalgic.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be an action-packed day. Professional assignments are also going to keep you busy. Love life will be unwavering. There is going to be some accord prevailing in the relationship. Your self-confidence and enthusiasm will be terrific. Your monetary matters will be a bit tight. Keep your expenses under control.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Avoid neglecting your lover and take time out of your not so busy schedule. Both of you may think of marriage and even plan to go shopping together. Balancing work life and romantic life is what can do wonders for you. You will be very keen to achieve your targets. You may worry about your close one’s poor health or due to misunderstanding in the family.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your lover is planning some small acts to display his/her love for you, and you are going to be the real beneficiary. Towards the end, the day may pose challenges related to your work. Be careful in drafting your agreement and other documents. It will be good phase, and you must try to take maximum benefit. People will support you from unexpected quarters.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You and your soul mate can plan together a day out. Besides being hectic this may bring some unexpected quarrels on some trivial matters. You may come back home little perplexed but would soon settle your differences. This week may not prove promising though all routine work will be done easily. Health will be fine. Enemies and foes won’t be able to damage your interests.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
The day calls for harnessing all your energies for stealing some romantic moments. A blissful and eventful day is what you may call towards the end. You will have a very good phase. Mutual funds, domestic budget etc. related obligations will keep you quite busy. Your peers and bosses will keep supporting you.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Your love partner is the source of contentment for you. Sudden events during the day would only strengthen the knot between you. You would appreciate the good efforts of your partner. Your hard work will duly get rewarded. You will not leave any task unfinished. Your enemies and rivals may feel helpless before you. You may buy something new for the house.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
These days you do crave a lot of emotional understanding with your partner. Good thing is that your mate understands this and will reciprocate well. Great love life ahead. Don’t trust your business partner, else you will have to suffer. Your business may fluctuate. Yet you may explore new avenues. Phone calls, social media may keep you busy.