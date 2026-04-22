Today's Horoscope Prediction – 22nd April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

22nd April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 22nd April 2026
Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will have opportunities galore. Your popularity at your workplace will reach dizzy heights. Your peers and colleagues would be talking of you. You would be able to perform fully to your potential thus pleasing your superiors. Your brilliant performance at workplace could lead to some bonus, increments or equity share coming your way. Your financial growth will be great. You may plan to buy some new property or some luxury vehicle. You could also give an expensive item to your mate. You will be in fine fettle and in a positive frame of mind. You will plan to undertake some fun-filled trip with your family to enjoy moments of togetherness. Family functions will keep you busy. Your social network will grow and keep you in centre of attraction.
Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky days : Friday, Monday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Purple, White
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You radiate charm and energy, and this is the time to take advantage of it. You might consider dating someone new and will be very taken up with the thrill of it. Your financial position is going to be great. But you will have to put extra effort into your new tasks. You need to be practical and stop dreaming. You will get immediate benefits.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You like to move ahead and so will continue to innovate and encourage your lover to do so also. These new steps will help your romance reach dizzy heights. You will feel more emotional and have more bonding towards your family. Stay away from spicy food. Take normal diet. Students will also get good results.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Be more cautious and caring. You are likely to be too critical of your spouse. This causes unnecessary friction and keeps both unhappy too. Put your best efforts to complete your work. A political issue will also be resolved. You will also receive help from friends and your supporters at the time you need most.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You could be faced with an awkward situation and be clueless about how to go about it. Your mate will come to your rescue and give you a much-needed helping hand. Being close to experienced people will prove to be extremely helpful and beneficial. Your love life will be fantastic. You will enjoy it.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
The less complications you have, the better it is, so spend a little time thinking about the kind of person you would like to really get involved in within romance. You will go on a date with your lover. You will also get criticized for some of your work. However, this criticism will not affect you in any way. Your spirit will remain good.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You do not like messy affairs. So, a lot of clearing up must be done for some smooth sailing in the future. The undivided attention you want is going to come to you. Your work potential will increase. You will be able to achieve your targets. Financial position is good. Income will be continuous.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You want more freedom in this relationship and will not settle for anything less. Even if you must move on, you will do so and that also without any regrets. You will meet old friends and become nostalgic. You must be careful when you talk, otherwise your harsh tone will upset others. You need to show lot of restraint and commitment.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Move steadily and slowly even though your heart might be racing. You could fall for someone who is very different from you both in thought and action. Tense atmosphere will be formed at your house and at office. You need to balance out the things. You will also have to take urgent work on war footing.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You could be still healing from a past difficult break up when you meet a new charmer. Development of a romance between you both is strong possibility. As of now you will get victory in competition. Troubles of your friends and acquaintances will get finished now. You will become very popular for your deeds.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You want your individuality to be accepted. Without this you will not be so keen to commit yourself to anyone. A short distance journey can be made with your lover. You will meet people who have some understanding. You will celebrate an event happily with your family. New job/business offers will keep coming.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Likely to feel a little unwanted and even a bit jealous of other people, you could go into a sulk. Your mate will have to go into overdrive to assure you that you are the only one. Your perspective towards life will be more positive than before. There are stronger chances of monetary benefits than before. You will enjoy your day.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Meeting someone new and falling in love on one of your trips cannot be ruled out. You could get attracted to someone from another place and will be quite happy with this person. You will feel energetic and enthusiastic. People who are also working may also get bonus and incentives. Monetary gains will be on a large scale.