Today's Horoscope Prediction – 22nd August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

22nd August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 22nd August 2024
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Sun on your solar return chart. It is going to bring mixed results for you. You need to be careful and show restraint. Be wary of affair and extravagant tendencies. At times you will be caught in a situation where you will be unable to take a decision. Yet you need to show patience and wisdom. It will be appropriate to take investment related decisions wisely and not act in haste. You could also be tempted to start a new business venture which will not prove profitable in the long run. If planning about a job change apply your mind and take appropriate decision. Also seek advice of your friends and well wishers. You could also get involved in an extra marital relation which will not prove beneficial in the long run. Remain loyal to your partner. Your financial position will remain normal but rising expenses could be a cause of worry.
22nd August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Blue, Purple, Violet
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a very favorable day. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. You will do well in your job/business. Financial position will be good. You will spend lavishly to make your life style better. And will spend on clothes and jewelry. You will also make investment in fixed assets. New contacts too will be made.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will totally at ease and relaxed. And will be peaceful and calm. You will achieve success in your career. A short trip is indicated. Your projects will start seeing light of the day and getting completed. You will share wonderful bonding with your mate. You will also plan to go out for fun and entertainment.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today your guarded secret will be out much to your discomfort. You never wanted it that way. It may spoil your relations with near ones. Even your reputation will take a beating. And you will come under some stress. But you will explain things properly to your loved ones. They will understand your view point and support you.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is time for love and romance. A very charming person will come in your life. Love will bloom. Things will turn cosy. Both of you will come closer to each other. And even understand each other’s feelings better. Money and wealth will keep coming. New job opportunities will come. You could be invited to some feast or party.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is going to be a mixed day. There could be some disputes with your colleagues. You will have differences of opinion. They won’t listen to you. It will lead to clash of interests. Yet, you will not lose your patience and explain things properly. Your mate will keep on supporting you. Unexpected guest will arrive at your home.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be making best use of your communication skills and will manage to impress people. Your work will get done. And you will be successful too. Your peers and superiors will back you fully. And will enjoy good relations with family members. You will also plan to undertake a trip with family to an exotic location.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a fascinating day. Everything you touch will turn gold. You will achieve your aims and objectives at your workplace. Even your plans will be successful. Your popularity too will rise. And even will undertake new projects. Financially you will keep on doing well. You will also plan to decorate your house and buy nice and expensive items.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be very lucky in matters of money and finances. There will be continuous cash inflow. You will feel more secure financially. You will also like to invest for future gains. There can be plans to buy a new house or office. You will welcome unexpected guests at your home. This will cheer you up. And will be having great times with loved ones.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will be put in a situation where you would be required to take a quick decision. But you will adopt dilly dally tactics. It will not help your cease. A firm decision is needed. You need to be strong. Some person will guide you. It will make you feel better. Your mate will turn out to be your source of inspiration.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Lady luck will smile on you. Love will knock at your door once again. You will be blessed with a lovely partner. It will change your life. Marriage looks certain. Financial position will be wonderful. You will grow professionally. There will be enhancement in your stature. Your prestige will increase. Your bank balance too will rise. You will have plans for future in mind.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There will be some setbacks in your personal life. It will make you worried and circumspect. You will be a bit hesitant in establishing personal relations and could become a bit reclusive and go in a shell. It will not solve your problems. You will have to work on developing your personality. And be good at judging people. You will not trust everyone blindly.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There will be positive vibes at your workplace. Your efforts made in the right direction will start giving you results. Your peers will be in awe of you and respect your caliber. Financially you will make good progress. Your understanding of the general problems in life could get better. Your ties with family will be good.