Today's Horoscope Prediction – 22nd August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

22nd August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi

Birthday Forecast for 22nd August 2024

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Sun on your solar return chart. It is going to bring mixed results for you. You need to be careful and show restraint. Be wary of affair and extravagant tendencies. At times you will be caught in a situation where you will be unable to take a decision. Yet you need to show patience and wisdom. It will be appropriate to take investment related decisions wisely and not act in haste. You could also be tempted to start a new business venture which will not prove profitable in the long run. If planning about a job change apply your mind and take appropriate decision. Also seek advice of your friends and well wishers. You could also get involved in an extra marital relation which will not prove beneficial in the long run. Remain loyal to your partner. Your financial position will remain normal but rising expenses could be a cause of worry.

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Blue, Purple, Violet

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a very favorable day. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. You will do well in your job/business. Financial position will be good. You will spend lavishly to make your life style better. And will spend on clothes and jewelry. You will also make investment in fixed assets. New contacts too will be made.