Today's Horoscope Prediction – 22nd February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

22nd February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 22nd February 2026
Moon semi-sextile Saturn on your solar return chart and it is going to be a very exciting year. It will be a very fortunate year. All plans will be completed. Projects which were pending would make headway. Lady luck will smile on you. You can enter a love relation with a very lovely person. There would be great understanding and bonding in the ties. And you would like to get married. Financial position would be stable. Those who were and thinking of starting some business could do so. Those appearing for interviews/ exams would be successful. Auspicious functions would take place at your home. There will be peaceful and joyous atmosphere. Near and dear ones will come closer. You will plan to buy a new house. Unemployed will get new jobs. You could also visit religious places and go on a pilgrimage. Contacts with officials would be established.
Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky days : Friday, Monday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : Yellow, Cream, Amber
‘This week for you’
Aries: (March 21 – April 20)
It is going to be a challenging week ahead. You will make tough decisions at your workplace. You will also reverse some of the decisions that you took in haste. Your financial position will also start getting better. You will be focused and complete your work that was stalled with the help of dear ones. You will also do noble deeds and help people. Your respect in the social sphere will increase. The placement of Moon will bring happiness to your personal relations. You will have good relations with your mate and family members. You will respect their sentiments and feelings too. Your health also keeps improving. You will also take care of your parents and will understand their desires too.
Taurus: (April 21- May 21)
It is going to be a prestige enhancing week for you. Your stalled work will be completed. Your financial position will also get better. You will give importance to your colleagues and bosses. Meeting with some people will be meaningful. You will cross hurdles in your life and move ahead with confidence. Your views will be taken on a matter of vital importance. You will feel blissful and happy in the company of your mate. The time will be spent in bliss and happiness with family members. You will also get connected to new people. Your efficiency will be commendable. You will get the desired success. New contacts will be beneficial. You will gain in the long run.
Gemini: (May 22- June 21)
It is going to be a favorable week for you. You will get good results in your work. You will help others too. There will be challenges at work and on the personal front. You will try to adjust to the best of your abilities. Your problems will also get resolved. You will pay attention to your important work and start working on it. You will get the help of your bosses in achieving your objectives. There will be an increase in your knowledge. There will be some activity in marriage relations. You will take advice from your family members too. You will be meeting people too. Your social circle will get wide, and it will help you a lot. You will feel very positive and relaxed.
Cancer: (June 22 – July 22)
There will be happiness in your personal ties this week. You will be free of domestic responsibilities and will pay attention to yourself. Your financial position will also get better. The youth will start enjoying themselves and relations between wife and husband will be cordial. You will also feel happy in the company of your family members. You will also meet new people who will be able to help you later. You will move ahead in matters of love. And your love life will be at its peak. You will try your best to fulfill the need for creativity at the workplace. You will also try your best to achieve what you desire. Your dreams will be fulfilled.
Leo: (July 23- August 23)
It is going to be a crucial week for you. You will face some new challenges and there will be losses in your business too. You will be able to resolve your differences with your friends. Disputes will arise in matters of property. You need to be careful while travelling. You will be able to get work out of your colleagues with a calm and patient behavior. A new and well thought decision will help you later. Works that had been stalled will gather momentum. The time will be very well spent in the company of your family members. You need to be self-disciplined. New creative pursuits will keep you busy. Your health will be good. Financial position will be strong.
Virgo: (August 24- September 22)
You may have a plan in your mind to start your life afresh. You will also look with great interest at the future of your children. You will also make best use of your capabilities and capacities. You will be able to fulfill your domestic as well as personal duties. You will also receive important news. Your money and wealth will also increase. You will also get profits. You will also spend money wisely. You will feel relaxed and happy. The progress of work will be satisfactory. Your efforts will bring lot of money despite stiff competition. You will perform well. Those who are single can get suitable marriage proposals. And will be successful.
Libra: (September 23- Libra 23)
Your efforts will bring in lot of money. Despite stiff competition you will perform well. New job/business opportunities will keep coming. You will have good financial gains, and you will remain busy with your work. You will also spend your money wisely. Those in business should be alert in public dealings. You will also share good relationships with your spouse/partner. Your family will support you. You will also like meeting people. You will also get chances of investment. You will also carry out worldly activities very calmly. You will also use your capabilities in your career, profession, spirituality and religion. Students will focus entirely on their studies and will be able to concentrate much better.
Scorpio: (October 24 – November 22)
There will be an increase in your income. It is a profitable time for those in government jobs and there will be promotion too. Your marital life will be great, and you can go out with someone close to you. You will also perform your work with lot of dedication. You will be full of courage, self-confidence and hope. You will also look after your health and fitness. You will also be focused on earning money. You will also feel what you want to do. You need to be self-controlled and self-disciplined. You will learn a new skill. You will try your best to obtain what you desire. And will be successful. And you will meet an influential person too who will help you a lot.
Sagittarius: (November 23 – December 23)
A dispute that has been going on for some time will get resolved. Possibility of a business journey is there. You will also be appreciated for your contribution to society and workplace. Your opponents will be active but not be able to harm you. It is difficult to recover money that is struck somewhere. You will face business problems with confidence. The situation of income and expenditure will improve. You will also fall into some new romantic ties. Peace and harmony will prevail in family relations. You might have to make sudden changes because of priorities. Positive thinking will help in moving ahead at your workplace. Your bosses will be happy with your performance.
Capricorn: (December 22- January 20)
The week will start with money inflow. The couples will have cordial relations. They will help each other. You will also receive good news about your family. Your writ will run in your office, and you will establish your dominance with your hard work. You will share wonderful bonding with your mate. There will be peaceful atmosphere and calmness at home. People will take advice from you. Your financial position will be strong and stable. You will have a feeling of dedication. There will be struggle in your career which you will overcome with ease. You will not let your objective go out of sight. The students will utilize their time properly. They will get good results too.
Aquarius: (January 21- February 18)
Your worrisome time will come to an end. Your health will also improve. You will have heated arguments and disputes with someone at your workplace. Something said by people can hurt you. But you need to stay calm and positive. You will improve your lifestyle. You will also be enthusiastic towards something new. This is also the time for fulfilment of your desires. Your monetary position will be strong. You will have good bonding with your mate. Your behavior towards your children will be friendly. You will excel in your work. You will have to work hard to bring together your energy, firm determination and self-confidence. People close to you will help you a lot.
Pisces: (February 19 – March 20)
The week will be full of events that will leave you surprised. You will also be able to make a separate identity for yourself based on your talent. Officials will be influenced by your style of working. It is a time to realize your dreams. There will be an improvement in the health of an elderly family member. Officials will be influenced by your style of work. It is time to realize your dreams. You will get relief from old problems. The atmosphere at home will improve. There are chances of getting rewards, bonuses and allowances. You will make progress in your life.