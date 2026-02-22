Today's Horoscope Prediction – 22nd February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

22nd February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 22nd February 2026



Moon semi-sextile Saturn on your solar return chart and it is going to be a very exciting year. It will be a very fortunate year. All plans will be completed. Projects which were pending would make headway. Lady luck will smile on you. You can enter a love relation with a very lovely person. There would be great understanding and bonding in the ties. And you would like to get married. Financial position would be stable. Those who were and thinking of starting some business could do so. Those appearing for interviews/ exams would be successful. Auspicious functions would take place at your home. There will be peaceful and joyous atmosphere. Near and dear ones will come closer. You will plan to buy a new house. Unemployed will get new jobs. You could also visit religious places and go on a pilgrimage. Contacts with officials would be established.

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky days : Friday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Yellow, Cream, Amber

‘This week for you’

Aries: (March 21 – April 20)

It is going to be a challenging week ahead. You will make tough decisions at your workplace. You will also reverse some of the decisions that you took in haste. Your financial position will also start getting better. You will be focused and complete your work that was stalled with the help of dear ones. You will also do noble deeds and help people. Your respect in the social sphere will increase. The placement of Moon will bring happiness to your personal relations. You will have good relations with your mate and family members. You will respect their sentiments and feelings too. Your health also keeps improving. You will also take care of your parents and will understand their desires too.