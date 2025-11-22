Today's Horoscope Prediction – 22nd November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

22nd November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 22nd November 2025

Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and will give mixed results. You will make dedicated efforts to complete tasks that have been stalled. There will be an end to the misunderstanding with your business partner. Your relationship with your spouse will also get better. There can be some new business contracts. The tide of time is favorable. You will be blessed with wonderful health and confidence. You will also fulfill your obligations with diligence. There are full chances of getting fame and respect. You will be busy with your studies and get success in exams and interviews. You will achieve the goals that you have set for yourself. Marriage of a family member will get fixed. Keep control over your words. You will get support from friends and family members. You will make profits in your business with your intelligence and wisdom. Irrespective of any situation, you will be able to find positively in them.

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky days : Sunday, Thursday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Red, Green, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

The day can start on a rather happy note as you will get a good job opening all of a sudden. It will lift your spirits and make everyone in your family happy and cheerful. You will be creative and imaginative. You will be attending an entertainment activity. You will try to do everything positively to help someone by understanding the needs of that person.