Today's Horoscope Prediction – 22nd October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

Birthday Forecast for 22nd October 2024
Moon trine Saturn on your solar return chart that will result in an excellent year ahead. You will be popular and sociable at work and will be appreciated by peers and family. You will have the energy and ability to do perfect things. This will prove to be a wonderful time period. You will be raring to go and achieve best in your field. Partners will support you in your ventures. You will be able to take people along with you. Your popularity in family and social circle will increase. You will also like to give lot of time to your family. Somebody known to you may get attractive to you and there could be a cosy affair leading to marriage. Your family will support you fully. There are possibilities of your going to an exotic location with family for vacations. This will give you respite from hectic work schedule. Financially you will be well off. Your health overall will be fine.
Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : White, Brown, Pastel Shades
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will have a chance encounter with a very lovely person of refined tastes. This person will change your life like never before. You will be drawn in high tide of romance. It could be time for wedding bells. You would also like to enhance your knowledge by reading a variety of literature. Equations with partner will remain perfect.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You could be caught in a tangle with your neighbours. A very minor dispute will suddenly get big. But with the involvement of some influential persons, you will be able to defuse the crises. You will also have expansion plans in your business. And will discuss this idea with associates. And will also get a favorable response. Financial position will show an upwards trend.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be taking opinion of people regarding your general behavior. And will be making changes accordingly. Your new way of thinking will be welcomed by one and all. You would be very sincere in your relations with your beloved and do your level best to please him/her. You might be on some business trips which will be very fruitful.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You could enter into a cosy relationship with a person much younger in age. Age difference will not matter and you will be able to carry through. Going will be good till it lasts. There would be unexpected and sudden financial gains. You could think of investing money in real estate or mutual funds etc. You will be drawn towards spiritualism.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will find lady luck on your side. You will have innumerable opportunities and will like to cash on to it. Need to be alert and act wisely. And take decisions as situation demands your peers and seniors will keep guiding you. Your beloved will also be a continuous source of inspiration and guidance. You will be having good times.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
This is going to be a very fortunate day for you. All plans that you will undertake will get completed in time. You will have the confidence to carry the things on your shoulders. Your colleagues and superiors will also acknowledge your ability and skills. You will be making handsome profits in your line of business. And can also be invited to some party or feast.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be developing compassion and love for weaker section of society. You will be kind, gentle and soft in your behavior. And will be on look out to help the needy ones. In your pursuit to understand deeper aspects of human life you will visit a number of holy places. And can also be drawn towards some well-known spiritual guru to understand the complexities of human life.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Love beckons you. A very lovely person will enter your life all of a sudden. You will be swept off your feel by this person. It will be a very fulfilling relation that will end in marriage ties. Your financial position will and get better and stronger. You will have ample opportunity to rise further in your profession. And could be offered a new job opening.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A female friend will do you a favour. You will come out of some tricky situation. And will thank her. You will also like certain things to be done as you wish. And will like to be in full command of the situation. Your subordinates will like your idea. You can go a travel destination with your family for a fun filled vacation.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be beset with problems. Your expenses will increase. And your financial position would worsen. Some tricky issues will emerge at your work place causing conflict in your mind. You will not get full support of your colleagues. Family members too will remain unhappy with your conduct. You will try to convince them best they will not understand.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be getting very positive results. And your spirits will be high. Those ideas which you have thought of now start giving results. This will please your bosses too. You will think of new innovations now. Your family atmosphere will remain wonderful. Children will excel in studies. And you can go to some hill station with family during vacations.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You could be involved in some business dispute. Your rivals will try to harm your business and could also win over your associates. You will be caught on the wrong foot. Initially you will be afraid to face the challenges but will somehow face the situation gallantly. And will be able to overcome the situation with the help of your friends and family.