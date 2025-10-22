Today's Horoscope Prediction – 22nd October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

22nd October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 22nd October 2025

Moon semi-sextile Venus on your solar return chart and it will give good results for the whole year. You will have progressive growth in your business/work. Your financial position will remain good. You will also come in contact with lot of influential people. There might be a new addition to the family, also chances of falling in love. You could get engaged too. There will be an increase in the source of income, and you will look for new opportunities. Your influence in your field of work will remain intact. You will also get a good news regarding some relatives. There are signs of gains in business. Peace of harmony will prevail in family ties. You will get emotional support from your spouse. You will remain fit and fine. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Your family and friends will keep supporting you.

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Purple, Red, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Anger is going to be determined so take care as this is not very good time for your romance. Refrain from giving more importance to small matters as they hardly count. You may bring about a partial change, it may help enhance your profit. Students will be willing to learn new techniques to get success.