Today's Horoscope Prediction – 22nd October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

22nd October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 22nd October 2025
Moon semi-sextile Venus on your solar return chart and it will give good results for the whole year. You will have progressive growth in your business/work. Your financial position will remain good. You will also come in contact with lot of influential people. There might be a new addition to the family, also chances of falling in love. You could get engaged too. There will be an increase in the source of income, and you will look for new opportunities. Your influence in your field of work will remain intact. You will also get a good news regarding some relatives. There are signs of gains in business. Peace of harmony will prevail in family ties. You will get emotional support from your spouse. You will remain fit and fine. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Your family and friends will keep supporting you.
Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Purple, Red, Violet
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Anger is going to be determined so take care as this is not very good time for your romance. Refrain from giving more importance to small matters as they hardly count. You may bring about a partial change, it may help enhance your profit. Students will be willing to learn new techniques to get success.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
In order to begin a happier and more peaceful relationship, you will have to make some efforts to get on that track. You may take your beloved on a short tour to bring more zest into your love. You will get good opportunities for professional growth. Your boss and seniors will be happy with you. You will also get new contract for your business.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Happiness will be around as your family approves of your love relationship. It will be a profitable time as plans for the big day begin to start taking shape. You will have good time amongst your closed ones. The tide may change around in the evening, and your every move will meet with success.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Take the middle path as you want to get success in love matters. You will need a lot of patience to establish good rapport with your partner. Financially you will be hard pressed. You will develop more faith in God. You will come in close contact with your bosses, and they will keep on encouraging you.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your love mate’s behavior can make you suspicious at times and you could decide to have a heart-to-heart chat to make up your mind what to do. Living in fear is not what you are looking for. Your enemies will be active, and you will be a victim of some evil conspiracy. Your disputes with your brothers regarding the family property may get more complicated. You need to be watchful.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
A big problem needs to be dealt with as soon as possible but for this to happen, you need to confide in your sweetheart. Some arguments could arise which may weaken the love bond. You may buy something new for the house. You will be quite spiritual and ethical during this phase. People will get influenced by you.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your love partner could point out a number of your minus points so you will have to do your best to make more effort. To make up, you could think of different ways of pleasing him/her. You will devote time in research and higher studies and may also read spiritual and religious books. Financial gains are indicated.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A good way of sustaining this relationship is to show more encouragement to your mate. There could be a threat to your romance in the form of selfishness so take heed. You will have minor differences with your father or with your tenant. Your relations may cause you trouble. You must exercise restraints and patience during this phase.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Try to keep a balanced approach when things are not going your way. A more practical approach is definitely needed to deal with the ups and downs that are likely to come your way. The progeny related worry may get considerably neutralized. Your career is going to be stable as your terms with your boss and seniors will improve.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You are heading for a good time. You both will get to enjoy life much more than before. All threats to your romance seem to have been removed so it is going to move along successfully. Your reputation, prestige and glory will take an upward plunge. You will not compromise with your ideas and principles come what may.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You could fall in love with someone new and even consider making a marriage proposal on the spur of the moment. There is going to be a whole new meaning in your life now. Your profits in business will rise. You will bring about a massive change in your business. It will prove beneficial for you. Financial gains are indicated.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
This ongoing affair is going to be filled with new changes, and this will introduce a lot of positivity which was lacking in your romance. You will do your utmost to make your beloved happy. You will recover your long due money held by a party. Your enemies and opponents won’t be able to scratch you, how hard they try.