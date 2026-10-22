Today's Horoscope Prediction – 22nd October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

22nd October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 22nd October 2026

Moon semi-sextile Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give exceptional results. You will have big plans. And would like to excel at your workplace. You will come in contact with lot of influential people who will help you immensely in days ahead. Relations with your bosses will remain perfect. They will encourage you and implement your ideas. Colleagues will remain on good terms. Government related work will also get completed. There will be ample job offers. Those in business will also make good profits and enter some partnerships/joint ventures. Financial position will be good. Relations with parents will get better and they will keep giving blessings. Auspicious functions will keep taking place in family. Near and dear ones will come closer. Siblings will make good progress. Lovebirds will have enjoyable days.

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky days : Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Green, Magenta

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

A new friendship can start, and you will feel excited and happy. You want to give your best this time around and will leave no stone unturned to do that. There will be chances of getting money. You will work hard with a lot of dedication. You will get good results for hard work you have put in. You will progress in life.

