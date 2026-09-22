Today's Horoscope Prediction – 22nd September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

22nd September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 22nd September 2026
Moon square Venus on your solar return chart and will give fantastic results. You will be very creative and will be able to achieve the goals you have set for yourself. If you are a student, you will get admission to some prestigious course of your own choice. You would also be able to clear up a major competitive exam. There are wonderful prospects in hands at the place of work. You are likely to impress one and all with your ideas and ability to do things. People would appreciate your efforts wholeheartedly. You will have no major difficulties. Overall financial position will be stable. Family will support you in all decisions you take. There would be moments of joy and cheer. There may be marriage function or birth of a child in the family. You will also plan to go abroad. You will also be able to secure loans from banks or financial institutions for any major project you plan to undertake. In totality a very fruit full-time period. You will be able to materialize all that you have envisaged.
Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky days : Saturday, Sunday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Khaki, Blue, Purple
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Overall, you will have a profitable day. There will be discussion about your future keeping long-term objectives in view. You will feel content and secure. You will be liked by your colleagues. You will be serious about your work and do it properly. You will win the trust of your bosses. And get promotion too.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Many of your desires are going to be fulfilled. Your mate will keep you satisfied and there will be lot of sharing and expressions of love that you feel. You will earn well and your efforts will pay well. You would also like to travel with your family for fun and relaxation. You will have monetary gains too.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Travel plans can be made as you would like to go on an overseas journey with your mate. The love bond is going to get stronger, and you both will be happy. Your deeds will bring you lot of name, fame and respect in society. You will be involved in a productive discussion with your colleagues.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
This will be a time of mixed feelings. You could be somewhat edgy with the thought that you can lose a little of what you already have in this relationship although there is hope in your heart. You will enjoy all sorts of comforts. You will be extremely lucky in your business and will make good profits.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
One of the reasons you may want to call it quits is your inability to withstand pressure. Your love mate can be quite aggressive and remain somewhat withdrawn. Your conduct will be good. You will be capable of destroying your enemy. You will feel a special bond with your spouse and will come closer.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You certainly don’t want to be in a relationship where you feel yourself getting tied down. You want the freedom to do many other things causing some friction. You will be an expert in your work. You will enjoy good harmony with spouses. You will be of balanced thinking, penetrative mind and a good observer of things.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Money problems can give you the blues as you are unable to cope with the pressure. To add to that are the whims and fancies of your beloved who will be too demanding now. You will be a spend thrift and waste your money. You may encounter financial loss and hence need to remain alert. You need to save your money.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will get the opportunity to travel to a new city with your loved one. This is the time when you both will get the chance to get to know each other better. You will be fond of poetry or writing and if you choose this as your profession, then you will earn lot of name, fame and money. You will have lot of friends.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
The future looks good as someone new comes into your life. You will be drawn to him/her because of the amusing manner that is shown. Pleasant moments are in store for you. You may plan to go abroad for work or higher studies. You will be anxious to achieve your targets. You will excel in your field of work.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your sweetheart can push you to make a commitment which you are gladly going to comply with. A sense of belonging will make you love with deeper feeling. You need to avoid being friends with wrong or mischievous people. It may hurt your interests. You will look for consistency in your career.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Undying faith in your lover and the future will enable you to face opposition from some family members. You will be head strong and refuse to budge from your decision. You will take all business decisions with a cool mind. You will be confident, full of patience and get rewarded for your efforts.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
An opportunity to get involved with a new person will present itself. Your contentment will know no bounds, and you can begin to establish a special bond with this person. You will earn lot of money. Your hard work will pay off well. You will be consistent in your thoughts. You will be in much demand.