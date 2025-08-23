Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd August, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

23rd August 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 23rd August 2025

A New Moon graces your solar return chart, heralding a year of excellence and personal growth. Your outlook on life will mature, and you’ll begin approaching situations with a deeper wisdom. You’ll cultivate ties with influential people who will prove to be immensely helpful in shaping your future. At work, you’re set to accomplish something extraordinary, significantly elevating your status and reputation. This will make you a favorite among your bosses and colleagues, though a few might harbor envy. Your relationship with your partner will deepen, characterized by mutual understanding and compromise. Financially, you’ll be secure and content. Children will shine in their studies, adding to your happiness. Health will stay robust, and friends will offer their unwavering support. Family elders will be pleased and shower you with their blessings.

Lucky dates: 5, 14, 23

Lucky days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours: Peacock Blue, Purple, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could feel dejected and very low in confidence. You have a partner who is always willing to help you so why not bring out what is troubling you so much. Your work/tasks will get completed now that you have planned for a long time. New job offers will come. Financial position will be good. You will establish new contacts in your profession.