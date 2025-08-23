Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd August, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

23rd August 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 23rd August 2025
A New Moon graces your solar return chart, heralding a year of excellence and personal growth. Your outlook on life will mature, and you’ll begin approaching situations with a deeper wisdom. You’ll cultivate ties with influential people who will prove to be immensely helpful in shaping your future. At work, you’re set to accomplish something extraordinary, significantly elevating your status and reputation. This will make you a favorite among your bosses and colleagues, though a few might harbor envy. Your relationship with your partner will deepen, characterized by mutual understanding and compromise. Financially, you’ll be secure and content. Children will shine in their studies, adding to your happiness. Health will stay robust, and friends will offer their unwavering support. Family elders will be pleased and shower you with their blessings.
Lucky dates: 5, 14, 23
Lucky days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours: Peacock Blue, Purple, White
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You could feel dejected and very low in confidence. You have a partner who is always willing to help you so why not bring out what is troubling you so much. Your work/tasks will get completed now that you have planned for a long time. New job offers will come. Financial position will be good. You will establish new contacts in your profession.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Huge disappointment could occur when you miss out on an opportunity to get in touch with an old pal. This will be enough to keep you down in the dumps all day. You will be in a better financial position and will gain in your business. This is a highly creative time for writing, editing and other creative work. Your creative potential will come out before everyone.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Shared hopes and dreams enable you to enjoy time with your beloved that much more. A love for adventure could see you both embark on a journey all of a sudden. You will make new friends, and your social circle will expand. There is a yog of receiving unexpected gains today. You will find yourself financially strong and stable.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Extra work and shortage of time can spoil your mood for a while but the understanding you receive from your love mate is going to make you sail through. You will show excess enthusiasm and anger which may spoil your plans. Just tone down a bit. There is nothing to worry about. Dedication and commitment towards your work will take you far.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Love life is going to be quite happy. Problems will get solutions, and you can look forward to spending a day of bliss and sharing goals with your mate. Postpone far-off journeys as far as possible. Emotionally you will feel a bit weak. Keep control of expenditure, otherwise the situation for having to borrow money for your basic needs may arise.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
A change of thoughts is a necessity of now. The old plans are not going to work, and you are going to replace them with new ones. A little introspection is going to help you. Do not lend money to anyone at this time or else it may get struck. Through hard work and dedication, you will get everything that you have desired for.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a nice day when you get to spend a lot of time with someone you have recently got attracted to. The gods of love provide you with a wonderful experience. Keep a check on your emotions, anger and passion. Otherwise, a matter may be blown out of proportion. Otherwise, you may make the wrong decision in haste or over enthusiasm.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A new way to deal with an irritating issue which rears its ugly head will see you making some progress. You will feel more confidence in yourself all over again. Your performance in work will be better and splendid. Official and government work that had been pending for a long time will now get completed. You will fulfill all your objectives.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You could see yourself getting mixed results. The day may start on a haphazard note where all seems lost, but this will give way to calmness and a strong hold onto yourself. Drive carefully. There are chances of an accident or untoward incident. So be careful. Take precautions against cold-flu related diseases.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
The mood you find yourself in could make you want to experience new things so you could plan something adventurous. A phone call or letter will put you on cloud nine. You will remain busy with business matters. You could also get into an argument with some close person on a trivial matter, speak carefully.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Some added responsibilities can come your way making you a little nervous on the love front. You may not be very sure if you can handle it well or land in a mess. Senior officers and boss will not be satisfied with your efforts. You need to push yourself. You could be transferred/ demoted too. It will put you under stress. Just relax and remain positive.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You are going to be more assertive in this love relationship finding your docile ways are leading you nowhere. You may also want to tap into a hitherto unknown area. A tricky matter will get resolved with the intervention of a senior person. Your health will improve. Your self-confidence and mental strength will be terrific.