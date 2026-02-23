Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

23rd February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 23rd February 2026
Moon sextile Venus on your solar return chart and it will give you very good results for the whole year. You will gain financially. New sources of income will be tapped. Money inflow will be continuous. You will also show a wise and mature head in dealing with problems at your workplace. Your ideas will also get implemented. You will also share good bonding with your boss and colleagues. It will be a good idea to take everyone along with you. You will also get a good job offer. Those in business can enter a new partnership or association which will prove favourable. You can also get involved in new romantic relationship with a person known to you. Those who are single can get marriage proposals. Peace and harmony will prevail in family relationships. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Business trips will keep you busy.
Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Violet, Red, Maroon
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It will turn out to be an exciting day. You will be involved in your family matters and will be able to find solutions to your problems. There will be lot of mutual love that family members will have for each other. You will show good skills and talent at your workplace. New contacts will be developed
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It will be favorable day. You will develop new contacts. There will be mutual respect and love in the family. Guests will be in a happy mood when they visit your home. There will be lot of warmth and cheer in relations. There will be vibrant atmosphere at your workplace too. You will have no financial worries.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will appear a lot more imaginative and creative now. You would also look to enhance your knowledge and skills. You would create wonderful atmosphere at your workplace with your presence. You will show extra ordinary leadership qualities. Your beloved will be very fond of you. Financial position will be excellent. And peace and harmony will prevail at home.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It will be a favourable day. The graph of your name and fame at workplace will go up. Money will keep coming continuously. Luck will remain on your side. Investments will give good results. You may buy gold, diamonds or some other precious metals. You will come out as a winner in legal battles.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
It will be amazing day. You will welcome now love in your life. It will come as a whiff of fresh air in your life unannounced. You will be taken by surprise. This person will add colour and variety to your life. You will enjoy a warm and fulfilling relation. Financial position will remain strong and stable.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be working hard but result will be good. You will be getting good returns. Financial position will get better. You would like to help needy people. And now you will implement new ideas at your workplace. There will be favorable opportunities in your career and job. You will witness increase in your family happiness. It will make you feel satisfied.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It will be an important day from work perspective. You will be open-minded and will do hard work to achieve goals. You will attract material prosperity. Income will be good. You will also be in a carefree mood. And you will remain busy roaming around and eating and dinning. It will be a good day to spend some relaxing moments with family.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will be in a dilemma regarding your relations with your mate. You would give a service thought to end the ties. There are some difficulties. Both of you differ on several issues. It will be appropriate to introspect deeply before concluding. You will be able to make the correct decision.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There will be some problems that you will be facing today at your workplace. There could be differences of opinion regarding the way certain things should be done. But you will manage to prove your point of view. You will desist from taking any loan for your immediate needs. You will also make efforts to get a new job.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It will be a favorable day. You will plan to undertake a business trip. It will help you immensely. You will develop lot of good contacts which will help you greatly. You will also find some time to pursue your hobbies like reading, writing and dancing. Love matters will be successful. Newlyweds will take time to understand each other. Financial position will remain perfect.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It will be a good day. Investments you have made will give you good benefits. Your profits in business will double. You will plan for future. But you will be cautious. And will desist from doing anything new. Any new work you will start will bring good results. Your children will listen to your
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It will be an amazing day. You will be implementing new plans and work style at your workplace. This will please your seniors, and they will be very happy. Your interactions with your colleagues too will turn out to be fruitful. You will discover a lot of new things. Family atmosphere will be wonderful. Financial position will be excellent.