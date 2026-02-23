Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

23rd February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 23rd February 2026

Moon sextile Venus on your solar return chart and it will give you very good results for the whole year. You will gain financially. New sources of income will be tapped. Money inflow will be continuous. You will also show a wise and mature head in dealing with problems at your workplace. Your ideas will also get implemented. You will also share good bonding with your boss and colleagues. It will be a good idea to take everyone along with you. You will also get a good job offer. Those in business can enter a new partnership or association which will prove favourable. You can also get involved in new romantic relationship with a person known to you. Those who are single can get marriage proposals. Peace and harmony will prevail in family relationships. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Business trips will keep you busy.

Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Violet, Red, Maroon

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)