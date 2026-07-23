Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

23rd July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 23rd July 2026



Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mars on your solar return chart, and it will give mixed results for you. You will have ample opportunities to rise in your profession. But competitors will conspire against you and will try to harm your reputation. In business too your competitors would indulge in manipulation and mal practices. They can bribe your workers. But you will remain alert. You may think about selling off your property due to some sudden financial needs. You will win court cases. There are chances you may get betrayed in love-affair by a person whom you trust. You will also have short-term love affairs leading to marriage. Your health may be a cause of worry at times. It will be difficult to diagnose some disease which will keep bothering you. You will spend lavishly on your lifestyle. But expenses will increase.

Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23

Lucky days : Friday, Sunday, Monday

Lucky colours : Steel grey, Pastel shades, Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your love life can suffer if you let your fear of romance get out of control. This could be a difficult situation since you do not want intimacy with the person who is currently close to you. You will suddenly get lot of money. The placement of Jupiter will increase the benefit, and your fame will also increase. All the situations will be under your control.