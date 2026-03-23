Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

23rd March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 23rd March 2026
Moon semi-square Jupiter on your solar return chart is a very favourable combination which will provide excellent results. You will overcome stiff challenges and move ahead. You will also buy something precious. You will also solve all work-related problems. Your status and prestige in society will rise. You will also get admission in institute/course of your choice. You will also be busy with your work. Your financial condition will be normal. But your mind will be peaceful. You will be praised from all sides, but pride can dominate you. You will be a victim of some conspiracy. The year will end on a happy note. Auspicious functions will take place. You will be determined to carry out the tasks. There will be lot of ups and downs, but you will be able to manage the work. Your mind will be peaceful. You will be praised from all sides, but pride can dominate you.
Lucky Dates: 5, 14, 23
Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky colours: Violet, Yellow, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will have a chance to encounter a very lovely person with refined tastes. This person will change your life like never before. You will be drawn in high tide of romance. It could be time for wedding bells. You would also like to enhance your knowledge by reading a variety of literature. Equations with partners will remain perfect.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will have a wonderful day. Your plan will be successful. You will be working hard with your team and getting desired results. Your popularity too will peak. Financial position will improve. You will spend some time in the company of your friends and relatives. You will also spend some time pondering over domestic matters that need attention.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be facing competition at your workplace. This will push you to work harder. But you will be able to achieve desired objective despite hurdles. You will also have some happy moments at your home with family. There could be some discussions about moving to a new location. Financial position will remain normal.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will find support for your colleagues at your workplace. You will implement new ideas in your job. They will be welcomed by one and all. Your name could be recommended for promotion. You will be interacting with lot of people and developing new contacts. General atmosphere in the family will be one of joy and cheer.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will be making profits by being clever and discreet. You will be using your manipulative skill to the best. You might also have conflicts with your partner. You will be facing difficulties at the workplace too. Your secrets could be out. This will be not to your liking. You may be visiting some religious places for self-peace.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be having a very enjoyable day. There are chances of developing romantic inclination for someone very close. It could lead to cozy relations leading to marriage. Your financial situation will also get better. Some pet projects too might get government clearance. Those who are unemployed can find new job opportunities.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be seeking advice and help from your partner in a matter of great importance concerning your domestic affairs. It will prove to be of great help. Your day will be spent happily. You will also be working at your workplace with great enthusiasm and with best results. Financial position will keep growing. Health will remain ok.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be making best use of your contacts to get admission to your child in some prestigious school/college. Your efforts will be successful. You will also be entrusted with major responsibility at your workplace. You will work extremely hard to get the desired results. Those who want to enter politics will get good offers.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Behavior of your siblings might put you in a spot of bother. You will have to negotiate hard to keep things under control. You could also be blamed by your subordinates for your unjust behavior. This will irritate you. Your expenses would also remain beyond control. Yet comforting presence of your mate will bring cheer for you.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be looking to remold your ties with family and friends. You may think suddenly you have not done enough for them. And they deserve something better. You could also search for a suitable match for your younger brother or sister. Elders in your family will value your wisdom. You will get a valuable gift from some relative.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will find yourself in a tricky situation at workplace. Some people might conspire against you to bring a bad name to your reputation. Initially they will get success. And your colleagues will also turn against you. But somehow you will manage to pull back the things in your favor and thwart designs of your enemies.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be looking for some new openings in job/profession. Those in business too will welcome new ideas. Business profits will suddenly jump after a long period. This will excite you. You will also have ample time for your family and will spend some quality time together. It will be a day of fun and laughter.