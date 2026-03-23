Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

23rd March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 23rd March 2026

Moon semi-square Jupiter on your solar return chart is a very favourable combination which will provide excellent results. You will overcome stiff challenges and move ahead. You will also buy something precious. You will also solve all work-related problems. Your status and prestige in society will rise. You will also get admission in institute/course of your choice. You will also be busy with your work. Your financial condition will be normal. But your mind will be peaceful. You will be praised from all sides, but pride can dominate you. You will be a victim of some conspiracy. The year will end on a happy note. Auspicious functions will take place. You will be determined to carry out the tasks. There will be lot of ups and downs, but you will be able to manage the work. Your mind will be peaceful. You will be praised from all sides, but pride can dominate you.

Lucky Dates: 5, 14, 23

Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lucky colours: Violet, Yellow, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will have a chance to encounter a very lovely person with refined tastes. This person will change your life like never before. You will be drawn in high tide of romance. It could be time for wedding bells. You would also like to enhance your knowledge by reading a variety of literature. Equations with partners will remain perfect.

