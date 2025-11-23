Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

23rd November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 23rd November 2025
Moon semi-sextile Sun on your solar return chart and it will bring amazing benefits. You need to exercise some control over your dominating nature. Otherwise, your work can get struck. Your financial position is going to be strong. And favorable conditions will be created in business and trade. You will also undertake a major expansion in your business. Your health will keep on improving. Financially you will achieve new gains regularly. You will also remain in the spotlight and will get lot of attention. Money inflow be continuous but do not lend money to anyone. Decisions related to property matters will be in your favor. You will enjoy perfect bonding with your mate. Peace and harmony will prevail in your home. You will undertake lot of business-related trips. Those who are in politics or media will too do well. Your name and fame will rise.
Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Yellow, Red, Orange
‘This week for you’
Aries: (March 21 – April 20)
It is going to be an amazing week for you. Your destiny will have something good in store for you. Planets are favoring you a lot. Good news related to progress will be all around. You will be getting good job offers. You can also start a new business venture in collaboration or partnership. Good financial gains are indicated. You will also make plans to buy a new vehicle or property. Your life will be on right track. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. Students will focus on their goals. Concentration will be high. Results of competitive exams will come in your favor. Lovebirds will enjoy a wonderful time. You will also have plans to get married. You will also get involved in religion, rituals, spirituality etc. You will make best use of your abilities and potential. And will get praise for your deals.
Taurus: (April 21- May 21)
It is going to be a very favorable week for you. You will be financially rewarded for your efforts. The placements of planets will strengthen the way for fate betterment. You will have more opportunities to rise in your work. You will be able to complete it for a long time. You will be blessed with good health, and your spirits will be high. Enemies and opponents will try to dominate but they will not be able to succeed in harming you or spoil your work. Your financial position will remain strong and stable. You will be making new investments which will give you good benefits. There will be an increase in respect and recognition in society. People will respect and acknowledge you as an influential person. A feeling of spirituality and inclination towards religious work and offering will flare in the heart. There will be joy and cheer in family relations.
Gemini: (May 22- June 21)
You will have to face challenges at every step. But you will prove equal as the task. Financial struggles and adjustments will continue. Money will come in after putting in a lot of effort. Take proper care of your health. You will defeat your enemies with courage, wisdom and cleverness. Your work will start getting completed. You may sign some agreements to bring an element of newness into your work. The results of job-related tests, departmental tests, competitive tests will favour you. But it is necessary for you to first put in your best efforts. Through your gentle tone and kind perspective you can win anyone over. You will use this trick in your family. Your family members will support you in the most demanding circumstances. You will enjoy a good time with them. Loved ones will come closer to each other.
Cancer: (June 22 – July 22)
It is a very favorable time. You will receive financial opportunities and there are chances of progress in your job/work. You will take your work seriously and receive handsome rewards for it. You will use your capabilities and capacities to their fullest. You will also receive good news regarding progress of your children. The results for job-related exams will be favorable. You will get success in competitions and contests. You will also be successful in your love relations. You will also receive the blessings of the elderly people. Your respect and dignity will increase. Your good deeds and acts will spread like wildfire. You will also take initial steps in the expansion of your work. And achieve maximum level of success. Your colleagues will help you in your work. You will receive blessings from your elders. Religious activities will keep you involved. Money inflow will be continuous.
Leo: (July 23- August 23)
You will be having lot of opportunities. You will rise fast in your work field. You will also have monetary gains and profits with the help of your intelligence and work potential. You will make a lot of money. There are chances of promotion or increment in your job. You will defeat your enemies with a lot of patience. Your boss will be happy and satisfied with your work. You may undertake a business trip. Your business will improve day by day. The pressure to achieve your targets will be in your job and you will come closer to your targets too. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with your mate. You will also receive good news related to the education, career or marriage of your child. You will take care of elders. Love birds will have a wonderful time. You may do some deed because of which your fame and popularity will spread far and wide.
Virgo: (August 24- September 22)
It is going to be a week full of accomplishments. If we talk about fate, it is a very favorable time for you. You will take suitable and important decisions in business. Many new policies will be implemented. Money inflow will be continuous. There are chances of promotions in job/work. But hard work and diligence must be put into completion of tasks. Placements of Jupiter will help in children’s education and career. New romantic relations leading to marriage are indicated. There will be an increase in your respect, honour, reputation and prestige. You will also develop interest in religion and spirituality. You will be known as an influential person in society. You will move forward using your intellectual abilities. You can expect cooperation from your relatives. The relationship between husband and wife will be cordial. Take special care of food and drink etc. Auspicious functions will take place.
Libra: (September 23- Libra 23)
It is a great time to fulfill your dreams. Conditions at work will be good. You will get opportunities to rise in your life. You will also face challenges at every step with confidence. You will work very hard and put in lot of effort into business. You will get positive results too. You will also implement new plans and ideas for expansion of your work. You will have cordial relationship with your family. The couples will have better understanding and support for each other. You will get money from many sources. There are chances of purchasing land, houses, vehicles, flats etc. You will maintain a perfect balance between your personal and professional life. You will start taking your relationship seriously. You will also listen to views of others. There will be an increase in your fame and self-respect. You will also help a friend in need. With your intelligent insight you will take decisions that will make you profit. Keep an eye on your mood. Everyone will appreciate your kindness and politeness at work.
Scorpio: (October 24 – November 22)
You will see a major improvement in your fortunes. Your efforts will also start getting due results. The clouds of crisis will also dissipate. You will work very hard and get good results too. Money will come in large amounts. You will have monetary gains. You will also try new experiments in your business. Largely these experiments will prove effective and feasible too. In case of romantic ties, situations are turning in your favor. You could decide to get married to a person of your choice. Though few jealous people will try to harm you, but you will not be affected by them. Work related to house building will pick up speed. There will be some plans, and situations will be created for important and auspicious work to take place. Students will perform well. The results of tests given for a job, competitive exams and interviews will also favor you a lot. You will continue to work on your duties without bothering criticisms.
Sagittarius: (November 23 – December 23)
It is a great time for you. Your fortunes will rise sky high. Your boss and superiors will be satisfied with your work. Your colleagues will also help you in your work. You will reap monetary benefits. Students will focus on studies. Students who are pursuing career-oriented courses will get success. You will be good at achieving your objectives. You will also have respect for religion and spirituality. Your emotional nature and kindness will be your biggest plus point. You will also spend time on reading knowledge enhancing books. You will spend time on entertainment, amusement and fun. Your spouse/partner will keep you happy. You will also get the blessings and guidance of a saint or a holy man. Your relatives will stand by you in your difficult times. You will get support of your family members. You will deal with difficult situations with patience and good sense.
Capricorn: (December 22- January 20)
You will be feeling a lot better and will spend quality time with your closed ones. You will be flexible in your outlook and will win confidence and support of your family members. You will work selflessly and expand your circle of friends. People will listen to your views, and you will be able to get your work done with ease. A special person can fall for your charms, and it can lead to a very warm and fulfilling relationship. You will make progress in your job, and your talent will get overseas opportunities. You will be able to convince your officers with your intelligence and hard work everybody will admire your intelligence and capability. Do yoga and meditation. It will enhance your memory and make you feel good. You will get a chance to meet an influential person which will open the doors of progress for you. So, you should grab this opportunity with both hands.
Aquarius: (January 21- February 18)
You will make a new beginning in your life. You will work very hard in your business. There will be opportunities to rise in your professional work too. You will be successful with your hard work and dedication. Your financial position will also get better. You will get admission in your choice of educational institute. You will also move ahead under the guidance of experienced and responsible people. You will make effort to remove the obstacles in family relationships. There will be good bonding between husband and wife. Your enemies and foes will be active. You will be busy with spiritual, religious and special work. You will be successful in trading and commission work. Your work will get completed with the blessings of God. Be vigilant about your diet, exercise, walking etc. Auspicious functions will take place in your house.
Pisces: (February 19 – March 20)
You will face challenges with ease. And bask in glory of your achievements. Your health will be much better, and you will remain busy with your work. You will fulfill your objectives at work. Your colleagues will be jealous of you, but it will not stop you from making progress. You will be able to increase your earnings. You will also be able to manage your finances well. You will be able to concentrate on your studies. You will also work towards your objective with total dedication. You will give preference to your career over your love life. You will feel that even in adverse circumstances your entire family will be standing with you. Marital relations will be pleasant. Keep a watch on the health of elders and seniors in the family. Disputes regarding division of property will get resolved with patience and tact. It will make everyone happy and satisfied.