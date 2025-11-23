Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

23rd November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 23rd November 2025

Moon semi-sextile Sun on your solar return chart and it will bring amazing benefits. You need to exercise some control over your dominating nature. Otherwise, your work can get struck. Your financial position is going to be strong. And favorable conditions will be created in business and trade. You will also undertake a major expansion in your business. Your health will keep on improving. Financially you will achieve new gains regularly. You will also remain in the spotlight and will get lot of attention. Money inflow be continuous but do not lend money to anyone. Decisions related to property matters will be in your favor. You will enjoy perfect bonding with your mate. Peace and harmony will prevail in your home. You will undertake lot of business-related trips. Those who are in politics or media will too do well. Your name and fame will rise.

Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Yellow, Red, Orange

‘This week for you’

Aries: (March 21 – April 20)

It is going to be an amazing week for you. Your destiny will have something good in store for you. Planets are favoring you a lot. Good news related to progress will be all around. You will be getting good job offers. You can also start a new business venture in collaboration or partnership. Good financial gains are indicated. You will also make plans to buy a new vehicle or property. Your life will be on right track. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. Students will focus on their goals. Concentration will be high. Results of competitive exams will come in your favor. Lovebirds will enjoy a wonderful time. You will also have plans to get married. You will also get involved in religion, rituals, spirituality etc. You will make best use of your abilities and potential. And will get praise for your deals.