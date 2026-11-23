23rd November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 23rd November 2026
Moon opposite Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. You will be full of enthusiasm and excitement. You will also make new records in your work/business. You will also contact lot of new people. You will have monetary gains. You will be at your best and achieve greatest. There will be no major health worries. You will also fully understand the ups and downs of life and will mold accordingly. Time is pleasant. You will be peaceful. Time will be spent nicely with friends. You will have stability in your life. You will be getting some auspicious news relating to progress in your job. You will get promotion in your job with the help of senior officials. You will help needy friends. Marriage of a family member can get fixed. Those who are in media, politics, fashion and entertainment, business will do well.
Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23
Lucky days : Monday, Tuesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Yellow, Maize, Cream
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Do not be disheartened if all does not go your way. Sometimes there is a lesson to be learned in such situations. News from a far-off place will keep your hopes alive and you will work with a lot of passion and energy. You will be very sensitive and aware about your work. Additional responsibilities might be given to you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Work activities will be hectic but still you will find the time to be with the one you love. Things may tire you out but the happiness of being with your lover makes up. Someone might complain against you, and it will create problems for those in government service and those in the private sector will be affected in their respect and money that they get.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
There has never been any dearth of admirers as far as you are concerned but strangely you will not be in the mood at all. You could prefer to remain by remain by yourself. Your time is favorable. You will move forward with your positive thinking and progress in business. You will be busy buying things.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Consider this phase as one that is full of promise. You and your love partner will concentrate on finalizing some important plans and paying attention to one another. There will be focus on planning a big expansion in your business. You will ask your children to do something special and till you get success, you will not let go.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The start of the day could be disappointing as news you had been expecting doesn’t come. Your lover will however keep you busy and distract you with fun-filled activities. You will enjoy worldly pleasures. Meeting with loved ones will lighten your mood. You will be a guest somewhere. Many plans will occur to you, and you will make an outline of those plans.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The road to romance is going to be long and winding one. There will be some twists and turns that could leave you wondering what exactly you have got yourself into. You will be involved in lot of charitable activities. You will be in a relaxed mood and busy with entertainment and fun activities.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A romantic escapade is on the cards. You may not know this person well, but the allure is going to be so strong that you may not be able to resist it. You will have desire to buy a new vehicle. Do not start any work individually, have a partner with you. It will work perfectly for your benefit.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are all set to win over the person you love and for this you will not mind spending a lot of money on buying an expensive gift. Traveling to an exotic place will also feature in your plans. You will develop your own self. You will have the desire to learn and meet new people. You will feel your performance is better than before.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You could get carried away with a person who is a little older than you. Your shared interests and goals will keep you both happy and deep concern for one another will begin. There are chances of promotion in your job. There are chances of there being a change in your thoughts. It will be for your betterment.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be full of hope even though your romance is sliding into the doldrums. Your ability to rectify situations can be a leading cause in receiving it as best as you can. Taking a matter too far at your workplace won't serve any purpose. Talk to your colleagues and let bygones by bygone.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Your coping skills will come to the fore when you are faced with a difficult situation. The relationship can see some difficult moments, and you will steer it through. You will clinch a favorable business deal. Your profits will also rise. The situations will be favorable. Enemies won’t be able to harm you. You will also receive unexpected help from somewhere.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
A journey is likely to bring you luck and love. A chance meeting can lead to a pleasant friendship which you would like to continue despite the distance involved. Your never-said attitude will win you lot of admirers in your job. Financial position is going to be good. You will make plans to buy a new vehicle.