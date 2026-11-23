23rd November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 23rd November 2026

Moon opposite Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. You will be full of enthusiasm and excitement. You will also make new records in your work/business. You will also contact lot of new people. You will have monetary gains. You will be at your best and achieve greatest. There will be no major health worries. You will also fully understand the ups and downs of life and will mold accordingly. Time is pleasant. You will be peaceful. Time will be spent nicely with friends. You will have stability in your life. You will be getting some auspicious news relating to progress in your job. You will get promotion in your job with the help of senior officials. You will help needy friends. Marriage of a family member can get fixed. Those who are in media, politics, fashion and entertainment, business will do well.

Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23

Lucky days : Monday, Tuesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Yellow, Maize, Cream

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Do not be disheartened if all does not go your way. Sometimes there is a lesson to be learned in such situations. News from a far-off place will keep your hopes alive and you will work with a lot of passion and energy. You will be very sensitive and aware about your work. Additional responsibilities might be given to you.