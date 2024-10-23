Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

23rd October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 23rd October 2024

Moon trine Mercury on your solar return chart and it is a very good combination bringing positive results. It would turn out to be a golden phase in your career. You would be energetic and raring to go. You will be ready to meet the challenges that comes your way. Hurdles won’t deter you. You will meet all the challenges with confidence. Fortunes favors the brave. New sources of income would accrue. Friends and colleagues would help you a lot. Your plans would get completed without any hitch. You will also develop new contacts in your profession. Your social and professional standing will grow. People higher up in position would take notice of you and also appreciate. You will have many opportunities to undertake work related journeys. They will prove to very fruitful in the long run. Your financial position would grow. You will also plan to buy a new house or vehicle. You should have a perfect health regime and eat healthy to stay fit. You should go for regular walks, do some light exercises and include yoga and meditation.

23rd October 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23

Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Purple, White

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

There could be entry of a new person in your life. It will be a very fulfilling and warm relationship. You will take a while to understand each other. But will also have the inclination to go a distance. You will gain out of this long lasting relationship. Your family will give support to any decision you take in the matter. Financial position will be nice.