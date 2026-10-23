Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

23rd October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 23rd October 2026



Moon trine Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results. Your dreams will come true. You will implement new ideas at your workplace. You will have unmatched financial gains. You would like to invest in share market, mutual funds and other financial instruments. You will also make plans to buy a new house or commercial property. You will meet lot of influential people who will help you immensely in days to come. Business-related trips will keep you busy for the whole year. Health of elders in the family will remain good. You will take adequate care and look after them well. Students will excel in studies. Job seekers will get success in their efforts. You will get suitable marriage proposals. Siblings will give full support. Those in politics and social activities will shine. You could start business related to construction, mining and petro chemical.

Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Violet, Amber, Black

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It has been a long time since you and your partner have seen eye to eye. A break in relationship seems inevitable unless you can put in genuine efforts to improve understanding with your partner. You will make progress in job/business. You will take full advantage of your rights and use all facilities at disposal.