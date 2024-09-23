Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

23rd September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 23rd September 2024
Moon semi-sextile Mars on your solar return chart will bring exceptional results for you. You can be involved in a hot and happening affair with a person known to you. It could be case of love at first sight. Both of you will have genuine feelings for each other and will like to take the tie further. And enter into marriage. You will get very favorable business proposals. And you can enter into collaboration or joint venture. You will be taking big projects and also completing them. You will remain busy during the whole year and will be undertaking lot of business related trips. You will be meeting lot of people and develop wide contacts. They will prove to be very beneficial later on. You will have no financial worries. Family atmosphere will be wonderful. Peace and harmony will prevail. Family members will respect each other and there will be warm feelings.
23rd September 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Magenta, Brown
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your feelings run deep though you may not always voice them. However a situation will arise when you will have to speak out your mind even if it means the relationship getting affected. You will be able to win over the hearts of people. Matters relating to property will get resolved. Positive energy will flow inside you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You may not get the response from your mate you wish. You may have to give into his/her whims. Take your time in thinking over things. You may face some health related problem. The resolution taken by you will get fulfilled. And you will feel happy and cheerful. Job offers will come.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You need to priorities your actions so the day moves smoothly. It may also be necessary to take your love partner into confidence about some things. You will take important steps towards economic betterment. Money that was given on loan will a come back from somewhere. You will find yourself in a better position.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Someone with a very dominating attitude can be of interest to you. You may find yourself falling in love even though you know you will be playing second fiddle most of the time. There will be chances of money inflow. Your efforts in work will bear fruits. You will also achieve your targets, in your job.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There will be a lot of action. So avoid wasting much time. You may need to fit in your plans with those of your love mate who has his/her own agenda. A new person will make an entry in your life. You will behave equally and fairly with all people. There will be some family problems but you will find solution to them.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Be more practical so you do not head into any pitfalls and remember, a careless decision can prove to be costly. Your coping skills will come to the fore. Your bosses will be happy with your work. And your financial condition will be stable. You will be creative and also full of confidence.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A positive attitude will enable you to overcome any hurdles in the way. You can meet a couple of new people and get attracted to one of them. You will be monetarily and mentally satisfied. And will also come in contact with rich people. You will also adopt a practical approach towards life.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You can contemplate on life’s issues and where you stand in the midst of all this. The time has come to put in a lot of efforts in your relationship. Today you will take time out from your busy schedule despite being extremely busy. You can think of implementing some new plans too.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Love can come to you quite unexpectedly. Amidst a social gathering some is going to catch your eye and you will be drawn to this person. You will get your work done with your quick wittedness and astuteness. There are chances of sudden gains from strangers. You will also face your enemies boldly.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Some pending decision will have to be taken today concerning the future of your relationship. You will be very tender towards your soul mate and kind also. But you will be get so hassled with someone else’s problem that you will not feel like eating anything. A short journey will be successful.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You are heading for a good day. There will be much to do and say and you are in the mood to set things off. You will spend time with your lover. You might buy something new for the house. And you will take some important plans regarding your children’s career. You will not care much about opposition or criticism of others.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Both of you are going to enjoy the fruits of the hard work you have put into the relationship. You will be deeply concerned about your lover and take good care of him/her. You will enjoy your work. Whatever task you undertake will bring you success. You will also get emotional support from friends.