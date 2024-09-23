Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

23rd September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 23rd September 2024

Moon semi-sextile Mars on your solar return chart will bring exceptional results for you. You can be involved in a hot and happening affair with a person known to you. It could be case of love at first sight. Both of you will have genuine feelings for each other and will like to take the tie further. And enter into marriage. You will get very favorable business proposals. And you can enter into collaboration or joint venture. You will be taking big projects and also completing them. You will remain busy during the whole year and will be undertaking lot of business related trips. You will be meeting lot of people and develop wide contacts. They will prove to be very beneficial later on. You will have no financial worries. Family atmosphere will be wonderful. Peace and harmony will prevail. Family members will respect each other and there will be warm feelings.

23rd September 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Magenta, Brown

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your feelings run deep though you may not always voice them. However a situation will arise when you will have to speak out your mind even if it means the relationship getting affected. You will be able to win over the hearts of people. Matters relating to property will get resolved. Positive energy will flow inside you.