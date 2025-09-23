Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

23rd September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 23rd September 2025

Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give exceptional results. You will make spiritual progress and will race ahead in life. You will feel peaceful and also will remain in good spirits. You will remain in fine fettle, and your health is going to be wonderful. You will be having good monetary gains. Additional responsibility will be given to you. Your bosses will show confidence in your talent and abilities and also will keep encouraging you. There will be an increase in your work capacity, and great satisfaction in your mind. You will keep getting new job/business offers. Your dominance in family matters will continue and your family members will obey your orders. You will have wonderful bonding with your spouse/partner. Students will perform well in exam/interview. The time is right for studies, research and thesis. You will be also getting good marriage proposals. Situations will improve because of change in planetary position.

Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23

Lucky days : Thursday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Green, Yellow, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Do not be disheartened if all does not go your way. Sometimes there is a lesson to be learned in such situations. News from a far-off place will keep your hopes alive and you will work with a lot of passion and energy. You will be very sensitive and aware about your work. Additional responsibilities might be given to you.