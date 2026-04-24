Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

24th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 24th April 2026

Moon Square Sun on your solar return chart and it will give you mixed results for the whole year. You will have losses, but it will soon turn into gains. You will obtain wealth and happiness. You need not take unnecessary tension about your health. Just take a healthy diet and do your exercises and meditation. From business point of view, your efforts will not go waste. And you will make profits. It is brilliant time to meet your friends and new people. You will shoulder your responsibility well. You will get money from your tenant. The time is experimenting with you, and you will have to work hard to be successful. Your destiny may have hurdles, but you will emerge as a winner in the end. Money will come in when you require it most. You will get the blessings of your parents and elders in the family.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Wednesday, Saturday, Monday

Lucky colours : Purple, Red, Magenta

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your love life is going to be so full of activity as you decide to get married. This news is going to be well received, and everyone will be in the mood to celebrate. You will make gains in business. It will also turn out to be a knowledge acquisition day. You will have the full support of your relatives/friends. They will help you.