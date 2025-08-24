Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th August, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th August 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 24th August 2025

The Moon’s semi-sextile with Mars in your solar return chart sets the stage for a fantastic year ahead. You’re poised to climb new heights in your career or business, with your financial situation steadily improving. Thanks to the influence of a powerful individual, you could gain significant professional advantages. This year, your earnings will largely be the result of your own hard work and dedication. However, be cautious about lending money—doing so might drag you into legal complications to recover it. Your bosses and colleagues will extend their full support, ensuring you achieve your objectives. Financially, things will be stable, and you can expect multiple monetary gains. It’s also an opportune time to invest in property, such as land, houses, or plots. At work, you might channel funds into new machinery or technology, which will pay off. On the personal front, the bond between husband and wife will grow stronger, singles could find suitable matches, and auspicious family gatherings will add to the cheer. Overall, it promises to be a rewarding year.

Lucky dates: 6, 15, 24

Lucky days: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours: Red, Blue, Black

‘This week for you’

Aries: (March 21 - April 20)

You would express yourself with charm and grace, whether it's through what you express verbally or write. This is a cycle of completion and transition. It is a time when we need to let go of things that no longer serve their purpose and hold on to things that have a future. You would express your sympathetic and compassionate side. The ideas you plant now will benefit you later. Others might find you less sociable, as you are busier than ever and you focus on your activities and your needs. Still, you are outgoing, and your initiative is stronger than ever. You would stand alone, take action and start fresh.