Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

24th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 24th December 2025



Moon semi-square Sun brings determination, persistence, and the strength to overcome obstacles. At work, you’ll face competition or minor resistance, but your focus and calm handling will win support from seniors. A helpful female colleague or mentor may play a key role in your success. Financial growth is moderate yet steady; overdue payments or property issues resolve favorably. Emotionally, you’ll find stability through faith and family. Love blossoms into mutual trust, and singles could enter a sincere relationship. Health remains fine with balanced rest and exercise. Spiritually, your interest in meditation deepens, connecting you to divine peace.

Lucky Dates: 6, 15, 24



Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday



Lucky Colours: Violet, Amber, Black

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could be in two minds about whether to make a commitment now or wait a little longer. There could be a trip not very far off in connection with some matter that is important. People will talk about your work. But you will look after your own people in a careful manner. You will also spend time on leisure, entertainment and fun activities.