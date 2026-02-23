Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

24th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 24th February 2026
Moon semi-square Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures a good year ahead. Your rational approach will pay off well. You will be in a positive frame of mind. And you will look forward to accomplishing all major goals that you have set in your mind. Your financial position is going to be good. Your bosses and colleagues will provide you with all support in your pursuit. There are chances of transfer/posting in your job. New business offers will come, which will prove to be beneficial. Your profits too will rise. Your salary and pay package will increase. You could get involved with a person working in your office. It is going to be a very warm and fulfilling relationship. There will be joy and bonding in family relations. Auspicious functions like marriage or birth of a new baby are possible. You will undertake business trips that will prove to be beneficial. You can also invest in gold, debentures, land and buildings. Overall, a good year.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Friday, Wednesday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Orange
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
The good days you have will continue. You will get along with your colleagues very well. Your bosses will keep inspiring you. You will make best use of your contacts in professional circle. Your work will be appreciated by others. Financial position will pose no major worries. You will keep on enjoying good times at home.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will meet lot of people, and they will be impressed by your behavior. They will also express their gratitude to you. You will also make unprecedented financial gains. Your investments will yield good results. Your romantic life will be very good. You will enjoy good bonding with your mate. Children will listen to you.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is right time to change your job. Your efforts will meet with success. But avoid being too casual otherwise it will harm your own interests. Monetary conditions will remain stable. Those who are single will get suitable marriage offers. You will also get your government related work done. Auspicious functions will take place in the family
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you will be in a positive frame of mind. You will be planning for an auspicious function in your family. You need to keep a check on your expenses. Peace and happiness will prevail at home. Near and dear ones will come closer. You will also be making new friends. The company of your mate will bring new joy and hope to your life.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
Today you will do introspection and self-analysis of your own behavior and will be surprised at some of your weaknesses. You will resolve to overcome them gradually. The obstacles in your life and will also get removed slowly and slowly. Your relations with family members and friends too will show a marked improvement. You will also get a new opportunity at work and job.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will be very positive about prospects. The situation too will be in your favour. You will give a glimpse of your abilities through your work. Your bosses will be very happy with your efforts. Your ties with in-laws will get better. You will also receive an important message from some influential person. Money inflow will be continuous.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It will be a testing day. You will suffer some business losses. A big order or deal might get cancelled. This will make you feel a little dejected. But you will bounce bank soon and keep making your efforts. There can be minor tiffs between husband and wife. But you will have feelings of love for your mate soon.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will make plans to expand your business. You will also establish contact with new people. Some business associates’ help will be very crucial for you. You will also remain stress free at your workplace. And work with dedication. You will move on the path of progress. A short-term romantic relation is not ruled out. It will be an enjoyable affair.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will make major gains in your profession/business today. And will obtain everything through your hard work and sincerity. Your superiors will help you in your work. Some unexpected guests will arrive at your home and will keep you busy. You will be busy with your partner in domestic matters. Financial condition will get better.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
A very charming person of simple nature and refined tastes will enter your life. You will be drawn in high tide of romance, and it will blow you off your feet. It will be an intense affair. You will plan to get married. Your achievements at your workplace will bring peace and happiness to your life and you will feel more secure and confident.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Lady luck will smile on you. An intense and passionate affair with some people working in your office is on the cards. There will be some hesitation to start with, but it will bloom as time goes by. You would like to make a lifelong commitment. Financial position will remain wonderful. You could go on holiday with family.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You would like to overcome your family differences and make relations normal again. Your efforts will meet with success. Love and bonding in the family will increase. You will also help your siblings to grow in life. Money and wealth will keep coming. Your business too will flourish, and you will gain from partnerships. Health will pose no major worries.