Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

24th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:

Birthday Forecast for 24th January 2026



Moon sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. You will discharge your responsibilities in a proper manner. You will also take part in business/professional meetings. You will also coup up with the pressures of work. You will come close to your family. And will be spending quality time with them. Your children will listen to you. Your mate will be a source of strength. You will also try your best to fulfil the material needs of your family. You will also work very hard. Your name and fame will earn everything that you had ever desired. Friendship and affairs will bring new chapters in your life. You will remain popular. You will also have monetary gains. Keeping the future in mind, you might buy or sell property. You are entering a very favourable phase in your life, and you will enjoy a lot.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Tan, White, Peace

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Contemplation of plans is likely to take place. You will meet your soul mate on a holiday destination and positive, vibes are very likely to ensure. A positive development will take place in your job. You could be promoted all of a sudden. Trusting anyone on financial matters can be fatal and terrible for you. Avoid criticizing anyone.