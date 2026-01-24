Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

24th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 24th January 2026
Moon sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. You will discharge your responsibilities in a proper manner. You will also take part in business/professional meetings. You will also coup up with the pressures of work. You will come close to your family. And will be spending quality time with them. Your children will listen to you. Your mate will be a source of strength. You will also try your best to fulfil the material needs of your family. You will also work very hard. Your name and fame will earn everything that you had ever desired. Friendship and affairs will bring new chapters in your life. You will remain popular. You will also have monetary gains. Keeping the future in mind, you might buy or sell property. You are entering a very favourable phase in your life, and you will enjoy a lot.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Tan, White, Peace
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Contemplation of plans is likely to take place. You will meet your soul mate on a holiday destination and positive, vibes are very likely to ensure. A positive development will take place in your job. You could be promoted all of a sudden. Trusting anyone on financial matters can be fatal and terrible for you. Avoid criticizing anyone.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Being spiritual inclined, you would like to share this wavelength with your mate. Once this is done, you will be quite happy and content. You will complete all documentation and necessary steps related to a property deal. You will also receive money that has been struck somewhere.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
This relationship could flounder for a while. The need to justify your actions once too often is going to create annoyance and could be a big stumbling block. Your political ambitions will be fulfilled with the help of an influential person. You will plan to enjoy yourself with your family by going out for picnic.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You could feel restless and unsatisfied with the way things are going. Your lover will do his / her best to help and see that you are comfortable. Avoid any heated discussion with family members on a property matter. You will get legal help. Do not make fun of anyone, he may take it by heart. You will meet old friends.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Work schedule can be quite demanding, creating the need for a balance between personal and professional life. Postponement of a plan can be quite disappointing. You will minutely examine and decide on various aspects related to life. Financial position will be satisfying. There is a yog for a job offer and increase in business.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your charming manner is likely to win you lots of admirers and keep you in a cheerful mood. An encounter can turn out to be a very exciting one to add to your good mood. You will receive a good news related to a friend’s progress. Your near and dear ones will support you. Health is perfect and no worries, at all.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You are heading for a good day. There is going to be lot of excitement as you and your beloved are likely to celebrate the announcement of your wedding. Do not let doubts cloud your thoughts otherwise you may have to face criticism and a bad time. You will keep trying to balance your family and you will perform a tough job.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
The going will be good. You and your soul mate will pay a lot of attention to each other, understanding the nuances that are inherent, enabling a better future. Time movement is favorable with respect to career and job. Much monetary gains are indicated. You will give lot of time to your family and spouse. You will feel happy.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
This is not a good time to make any big change. You could be faced with a few financial problems. Your lover will be very supportive and offer to help also. Money will keep coming. You will work passionately and truthfully towards your relations. Do consult an expert before investing in anything.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Despite your best efforts, your lover may be unresponsive, and this could have a negative influence on you. It might be better to have a heart-to-heart talk. With the changes in planetary position there will be drastic changes in situation. Positive changes will be felt in your life from now onwards.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will have a wonderful day. Betterment in professional life will put you in a good mood and you are going to want to really live it up with your partner. Positive changes bought about in business and occupation will yield positive results. You might consult an expert on some financial matter and decide accordingly.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Raring to go, you have your lover with you, and you are ready to explore the world. There is chance of going on a long journey to see a new place. You will develop interest in astrology and spiritualism. Conditions will be satisfying. Expenses will be high. Money coming your way is repeatedly getting stuck somewhere.