Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 24th July 2024
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Venus on your solar return chart. It is going to bring mixed results for you. Your over ambitiousness could be the cause of distress for you. But fortune favors the brave. You will face major hurdles but will take bull by the horns. Problems will not deter you. And you will face challenges with brave heart. But will ultimately get success too. You will plan new things in life but need to remain cautious. There will be no worries on financial front but plan your investment wisely. Don’t put money in a risky venture. You should not trust people blindly. Otherwise, you may be betrayed. New love relations are indicated. But you will have to be practical. Atmosphere in family will remain wonderful. Your mate will be understandable. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. And there will be lot of joy and cheer in family gathering.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Violet
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Feelings of goodwill stand out, even towards those who don't show a lot of kindness to you. Again, another fine day to be amorous, so do something with someone special. Those who are living with a mate might find themselves feeling rather amorous in the morning so why not spend some time together before heading off for the day?
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Well, life's not supposed to be a straight trail. Is it? Had it been so straight, you would not have enjoyed the thrill and excitement of a zigzag path. Don't pressure yourself and allow everything to happen naturally. Some good news is on the way and the potential for realising your dreams is almost unsurpassed. Your star is on the rise.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
A lighthearted mood rules today. It will be tempting to choose fun and games over more serious pursuits, and why shouldn't you? You may find yourself especially helping someone at home or in public. Although your mind is under pressure, take every chance for pleasure that comes your way. Loosen up and enjoy a breezy afternoon.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Friends can become lovers, and lovers can become friends. Unpleasant memories from yesterday will soon fade even if it still seems a bit out of joint now. Some of you are notoriously fickle in affairs of the heart but can be remarkably faithful to a friend. The trick is to combine friendship and love with the right, versatile person.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The heart and powerful mind may cause you to do things to excess today. Try not to over spend on some favourite luxuries following a long period of denial. Just check your bank balance before you begin spending. There's probablylots in the bank, but you may want to settle some of those outstanding accounts first.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Let someone you care about, know your feelings: anytime is a good time to express honest feelings of affection. It may be difficult to get a lot of work today due to so many other distractions; to make the most of this built up energy, deal with all the key correspondence. You'll be less chatty tomorrow, so think before you speak today.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This is a fruitful day for those connected with art, fashion, and decor. You may create stunning items or choose to enjoy handicraft made by other artists. For females, today is the day for pampering themselves. The air around you feels charged with electricity. There could be some stress coming from family members or spouses. Be careful not to add fuel to the fire.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Someone you trust may have proverbial feet of clay, so try not to be too disappointed. If you enter each new relationship fully alert, you can avoid the disillusionment that comes with wishful thinking. Some of you may discover that you are looking for a guilty pleasure, so as long as no one gets hurt, go ahead and indulge a bit!
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today's astro setup gives you a chance to improve your relationships, but beware of people who are deceiving you. Some of you will be on the move when you don't particularly feel up to it; stand firm and put on a brave face. The secret to exuding confidence is sometimes just putting on the front that you're feel fabulous.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Sooner than you realise everybody begins to believe your act. Even you will believe it given time, so repeat the mantra: I am amazing. I am brilliant. I am worthy. You might have to contend with opinions in conflict, insufficient or excessive information, and other frustrating distractions, so if you feel yourself getting tied up in knots, breathe deeply, relax and calmly soldier on.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today is the day for enriching your inner self with qualities such as calmness, peace, and strong knowledge. Females may use their femininity to reach goals. You’ll end up achieving much more than your goals only if you keep a check on your speech and thoughts. If you are a business owner, you may face labor-related issues. Today is not an ideal day for making any deals related to equipment, chemicals, and land.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Get ready for the possibility of traffic congestion and other delays with transport, public as well as private. You're a butterfly metamorphosing from a caterpillar. People will notice your charm and magnetism and be attracted to you, so if there's something you want, ask for it now! You should have all the strength and energy you need to accomplish your objectives.