Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 24th July 2024

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Venus on your solar return chart. It is going to bring mixed results for you. Your over ambitiousness could be the cause of distress for you. But fortune favors the brave. You will face major hurdles but will take bull by the horns. Problems will not deter you. And you will face challenges with brave heart. But will ultimately get success too. You will plan new things in life but need to remain cautious. There will be no worries on financial front but plan your investment wisely. Don’t put money in a risky venture. You should not trust people blindly. Otherwise, you may be betrayed. New love relations are indicated. But you will have to be practical. Atmosphere in family will remain wonderful. Your mate will be understandable. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. And there will be lot of joy and cheer in family gathering.

24th July 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Violet

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Feelings of goodwill stand out, even towards those who don't show a lot of kindness to you. Again, another fine day to be amorous, so do something with someone special. Those who are living with a mate might find themselves feeling rather amorous in the morning so why not spend some time together before heading off for the day?