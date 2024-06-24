Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 24th June 2024
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Sun. It is going to be a very favorable year for you. And your plans will work out eventually. Your views would be valued and your suggestions would be implemented at workplace. Equation with your bosses will remain perfect. And new job offers too will come. Your plans will see light of the day and get completed. You will be developing lot of contacts. Your worth will increase. And you will remain a much after sought person in professional and personal circle. You will also come in contact with the high and the mighty. They will prove to be very beneficial in time to come. Government related work will also get cleared. Tax disputes with authorities too will be amiably resolved. You will also settle long pending family dispute tactfully to the satisfaction of all. Your income will increase.
24th June 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Purple, Magenta
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Self-confidence is the name of the game, and you're the star player. If you aren't able to control others, at least control yourself. You owe it to everyone around you to set an example. Do your due diligence and try to uncover the furtiveness before you commit to anything. Take your time. You will eventually see what your gut is trying to tell you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
If you need to take a stand now, it definitely won't be a problem. You'd never admit it, of course, but deep down you actually enjoy a little confrontation -- the rush, the adrenaline. You're well equipped to deal with just about any scuffle: verbal, physical or psychological. Just warn any innocent bystanders of the impending fracas -- give them ample time to get away.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
If anyone can sweet talk their way into an extended conversation, it's you -- and you're an expert at putting others at ease. This skill will come in handy today when you meet a dark stranger, who maybe isn't such a stranger at all. You're so intrigued, you can't believe you never made an effort to get to know this person before.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
As much as you may want to spend the day on your own, others expect you to volunteer. If you can change your mood around, you just might go the extra mile for someone who really needs your help. As long as you're a civil servant, keep a smile on your face. If you can't find the time to do something you enjoy, the day might lose some of its luster.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
A secret you've been guarding with practically your life is about to be revealed, if it hasn't been already. The dogs are on to you and they've caught your scent. Just be sure your significant other isn't caught off guard. You owe it to them to let them know what's going on, especially after your recent shenanigans. It's better if they hear it from you -- so take the time today to explain your side of the story.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Friendships and alliances may be on shaky ground. It might be best to walk around on tiptoes until you can be sure of who is on your side. Whatever happens, know that the consequences of all actions are not immediately apparent. Throughout the day, be wary of a false sense of security. Are you sure you're in the right? If not, keep your mouth closed and your ears open to other possibilities.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You're in the mood for secrets, mysteries and the kind of people who can pick a lock one minute and dress up in formal attire the next. If you're looking for your partner in crime, make the call. You're ready to pull a disappearing act, but you don't want to do it alone. And you don't have to -- this person is more than willing to come along on whatever adventure (or leisure activity) you have planned.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Every now and then, you need to let go, so prepare yourself. The more you've been considering a change lately -- the more fearful, erratic and restricted you've been feeling (and behaving). That's no reason to stop, however. In fact, that's the universe telling you to push the accelerator. So strap yourself in and get ready to go on the journey of your life.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Opt for a more subtle approach to your issues today. Going overboard could get you into all kinds of hot water. Today's momentum is making it seem all the more urgent to get the show on the road. This could mean you're preparing to storm into your boss's office in the morning and make some demands -- but think twice about that. You know how authority figures react to ultimatums, right? And it's not usually all that well, is it?
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You're not in the mood to mingle much right now, but like it or not, here comes your crowd of fans. It's no use trying to hide any longer. Just buck up and do your best to be pleasant. After all, they've invested a lot of time and energy into being there for you in the past. And you can do the same. Once you get out there, you'll warm up to the social scene -- just be patient and take it slowly.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Just because things are going a certain way now does not mean they will continue in that direction forever. If you're bored or fed up with the status quo, take some time out of your day to dream a little -- visualize what you want for your life. If nothing else, the mental effort will bring the right kind of energy into your consciousness. Where that goes? Who knows? It's up to you to make it happen.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You're smart enough to know that a change of scenery can work wonders, and you've never been afraid to create distance between you and a persistent issue, interpersonal or otherwise. So now that you've decided you're just about done putting all your energy into a potentially no-win situation, isn't it time for a trip? You may come back with a fresh perspective, just what you need to solve this conundrum.