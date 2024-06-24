Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 24th June 2024

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Sun. It is going to be a very favorable year for you. And your plans will work out eventually. Your views would be valued and your suggestions would be implemented at workplace. Equation with your bosses will remain perfect. And new job offers too will come. Your plans will see light of the day and get completed. You will be developing lot of contacts. Your worth will increase. And you will remain a much after sought person in professional and personal circle. You will also come in contact with the high and the mighty. They will prove to be very beneficial in time to come. Government related work will also get cleared. Tax disputes with authorities too will be amiably resolved. You will also settle long pending family dispute tactfully to the satisfaction of all. Your income will increase.

24th June 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Purple, Magenta

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Self-confidence is the name of the game, and you're the star player. If you aren't able to control others, at least control yourself. You owe it to everyone around you to set an example. Do your due diligence and try to uncover the furtiveness before you commit to anything. Take your time. You will eventually see what your gut is trying to tell you.