Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

24th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 24th June 2026

Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. Your business plans will be a success. You may think of expansion. And could also enter some partnership or joint venture. You will carry business on terms and conditions favourable for you. Your sales will grow. And your annual turnover will be good. Profit margin will be wide. Your communication skills will be strong, and you will be able to express yourself better with those people with whom you will interact. People in telecommunication, electronics and related industry will get good success. You may get work orders from abroad. You will make a lot of friends. And you will also remain popular with the opposite sex. Chances of falling in love-relation appear bright. It could lead to marriage. You will remain in fine fettle, and your health will be perfect.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Thursday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Better to deal with some minor argument before it blows up your life altogether. You might have to take a strong stand with someone who is unduly interfering in your relationship. Nothing will feel good, but you will plan to do something big. There will be chances of getting money. Students will get success despite obstacles.