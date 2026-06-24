Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

24th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 24th June 2026
Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. Your business plans will be a success. You may think of expansion. And could also enter some partnership or joint venture. You will carry business on terms and conditions favourable for you. Your sales will grow. And your annual turnover will be good. Profit margin will be wide. Your communication skills will be strong, and you will be able to express yourself better with those people with whom you will interact. People in telecommunication, electronics and related industry will get good success. You may get work orders from abroad. You will make a lot of friends. And you will also remain popular with the opposite sex. Chances of falling in love-relation appear bright. It could lead to marriage. You will remain in fine fettle, and your health will be perfect.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Thursday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Blue, White
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Better to deal with some minor argument before it blows up your life altogether. You might have to take a strong stand with someone who is unduly interfering in your relationship. Nothing will feel good, but you will plan to do something big. There will be chances of getting money. Students will get success despite obstacles.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Finding yourself in a love triangle could make you unaware what is yet to come. It is not going to be an easy deal as you may have expected for yourself, but you need to take an appropriate decision. You will get the support of your spouse. You will enjoy a good atmosphere at home but with friends you will be a bit uncomfortable.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You may not get the desired outcome. It may be that efforts on your part are not good enough. Good thing is that your love life will not suffer overly but happiness can be absent. You will be mentally satisfied. The day will be spent happily and enjoyable. You will be quite enthusiastic. Your work plan will work smoothly.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
There will be numerous opportunities to enjoy yourself and you could be in the tendency to avail them. While giving into your desire to be weird for a while there are chances of earning money. You will get full support from your parents. There are chances of promotions in work sphere. Refrain from making any investments.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You could be faced with a dilemma when your partner voices his/her opinion and expects you to respond in a particular way. Mind it. Hit and trial approach can save the outcome. You will be busy shopping. Lovers will be happy. If you are looking for a life partner, your search will come to an end.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It will be a happy day by and large and both of you will feel satisfied in each other’s company, enjoying much awaited delightful moments together. You will be praised for your efforts. You will be crazy for your work. There are chances for some promotion. Youth will focus on their career and get success.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You could have a bundle of frail nerves as you go on to meet a new attractive person. However, you are going to be greeted warmly and enjoy the encounter. Friends will give you company, and you will feel free. There are chances of engagements, marriages taking place. You will also attract and have friendships with people who are very aggressive.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
If you are uncommitted, you are likely to meet someone who gives you the kind of attention you have always been aspiring for. It can be a time when you may fall in love and look forward to long commitments. You will take some loan. It is time to get victory in competitive exams. You will be healthy and in a positive frame of mind.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
While you don’t throw caution at the wind you will be a bundle of nerves. You will hesitate to propose to a person of your liking. He/she also has a similar feeling for you. You just need to be expressive. You will also make progress in your job/business. Your bosses will give you all the support you need, and it will make you more confident.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
While you don’t throw caution in the wind, you could get yourself into the soup and there might be someone closer to rescue you. It is time to proceed slowly, and steadily to win this race of emotions. Your efforts will bring in lots of money. At the domestic level, you will receive love from family members. New business orders will be profitable.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Someone could put a spoke in the wheel of your love life, and you may find your mate uncertain as a result. Be little more practical and avoid getting into conflicts for some more time. You will complete your financial matters at this time and get desired results. You will find your own people surrounding you for good.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Love life is not going to be favorable. While your sweetheart will try to keep you pleased, you are not going to enjoy the extra attention that is being showered on you. A change of plan according to time will be good. The placement of Moon will be beneficial, and you will be peace loving. You will have financial gains.