Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

24th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 24th March 2026
Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You will work very hard, but you will get moderate success. It will disappoint you a bit. But there is no need to lose hope. If you give your best, you can reverse the results in your favour. At times you will feel low and depress but this is a temporary phase. Your friends and family will give you lot of support. Your bosses will keep putting pressure on you. Your enemies will be active, and you could be trapped in some unexpected problem. You must keep your temper in check and learn to be prudent during a bargain. You will also keep your expenses under control. Things will become better gradually. Your financial position will get better. You will also get the support of your bosses. You will be able to take everyone along with you.
Lucky Dates: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Days: Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
Lucky Colours: Brown, Yellow, Red
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You are likely to get involved in a very enjoyable and lasting relationship. You will enjoy a heartwarming and satisfying relationship with a very down-to-earth and simple person who will come all of a sudden into your life. Your financial position will remain excellent. You could be on a lookout to buy some new property.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
There could be entry of a new person in your life. It will be a very fulfilling and warm relationship. You will take a while to understand each other. But you will also have the inclination to go a distance. You will gain out of this long-lasting relationship. Your family will give support to any decision you take in the matter. Financial position will be nice.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will try to come up to the expectations of your peers and superiors. You will be doing your best to take everyone along with you. You will also be making best use of your communication skills. You will also be getting some business offers for a partnership or joint venture. It would prove to be successful later.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will take life seriously and will look at people from a totally new dimension. You have lived life to its fullest. Most of your desires have been met. You have a wonderful partner. And you also have a good job. But you will think of returning things back to society and helping others in whatever way you can.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Work related issues would keep you busy. You will also keep in mind deadlines and targets that you will have to meet. This will make you feel drained out and tired. You may not have enough time for your mate to enjoy moments of love and romance. Yet you would make efforts to balance out the two things.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
This is going to be a very good day. You will feel positive and uplifted. There will be some positive news from workplace. Now you will be more disciplined and organized. And focus on your targets. You will get helping hands from colleagues. In domestic life too you will enjoy a blissful period of bonding and togetherness.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will have a wonderful day. Your children will clear some important examination. This will make your mate very happy. Even at your workplace you will be heard with interest. A proposal that you will give to your bosses will be cleared. You will act swiftly. Financial position will remain sound. You can meet an old school/college friend.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will have a wonderful day. You will have confidence, and things will appear to move in the right direction. You will be innovative and clear with your ideas. And will face little problems in its execution. Your colleagues will support any decision you take and will remain on your side. There can also be some marriage proposal for you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will enjoy great mental peace and calmness. And will be happy with life in general. Your problems will get solved. Your peers and colleagues will be fond of you. There will be no worries on financial front. And will be enjoying a wonderful period of love and romance with sweetheart. You will feel peaceful today.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will take to religious activities and charity in a big way. And will be inclined to help the needy. You will also have compassion for others. Life will suddenly appear to give you an altogether different meaning. You will also be concerned about your elders. Your mate will be able ally all along.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will have a very favorable time. Your confidence will be high. You will be rearing to go. You will work in office in team spirits to achieve goals. Your colleagues and subordinates will cooperate fully. Your financial condition will be good. And you will be spending second half of the day in the blissful company of your mate.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You are enjoying best phase of your life. You will be in position of strength and call the shots. Your decisions have paid off and started giving results. You are better placed than before. And will negotiate on your own terms. You are enjoying amazing bonds even at home. Financially you are much better off than before.