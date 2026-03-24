Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

24th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 24th March 2026

Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You will work very hard, but you will get moderate success. It will disappoint you a bit. But there is no need to lose hope. If you give your best, you can reverse the results in your favour. At times you will feel low and depress but this is a temporary phase. Your friends and family will give you lot of support. Your bosses will keep putting pressure on you. Your enemies will be active, and you could be trapped in some unexpected problem. You must keep your temper in check and learn to be prudent during a bargain. You will also keep your expenses under control. Things will become better gradually. Your financial position will get better. You will also get the support of your bosses. You will be able to take everyone along with you.

Lucky Dates: 6, 15, 24

Lucky Days: Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Brown, Yellow, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are likely to get involved in a very enjoyable and lasting relationship. You will enjoy a heartwarming and satisfying relationship with a very down-to-earth and simple person who will come all of a sudden into your life. Your financial position will remain excellent. You could be on a lookout to buy some new property.